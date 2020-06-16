All apartments in Iowa City
Find more places like 1820 West Benton Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Iowa City, IA
/
1820 West Benton Street
Last updated June 16 2020 at 11:29 PM

1820 West Benton Street

1820 West Benton Street · (319) 313-4222
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Iowa City
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

1820 West Benton Street, Iowa City, IA 52246
Northwest

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

2 Bedrooms

Unit 101 · Avail. now

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
AVAILABLE 8/1/20

Video Tour [SIMILAR UNIT - 3BD RM as opposed to 2 BD RM + DEN] -> https://youtu.be/ee_7dcHaQhw

Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1470864?source=marketing

2 Bedroom + Den, 2 Bathroom condo located in Iowa City. This ground floor condo is in a secured building and features LVP flooring in the living room and kitchen. The spacious living room features a fireplace and you'll love the walk-out patio! Kitchen features stainless steel appliances such as dishwasher and microwave. Den makes a perfect room for study or office. En suite in the master bedroom. In unit washer and dryer (stack). 1 car garage included. Near University of Iowa Medical Campus and Ernest Horn Elementary

Utilities INCLUDED in Rent
• GARBAGE: City of Iowa City

Services INCLUDED in Rent
• LAWN CARE
• SNOW REMOVAL

Utilities NOT INCLUDED - Tenant Responsibilities
- ELECTRICITY: MidAmerican
- GAS: MidAmerican
- WATER: City of Iowa City

Additional Disclaimers
*Photos MAY be of a similar unit
*PET(s) ALLOWED for additional monthly fee(s) (Limit of 2) (Size Limitations Apply - Under 25lbs)
*Floor plans MAY be of a similar unit
*1 Car Garage [DETACHED] Included in Rent

Please visit our website for additional rental properties, for application details, schedule showings, and much more!
https://westwindsrealestate.com/available-rental-properties/

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,500, Application Fee: $35, Available 8/1/20

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1820 West Benton Street have any available units?
1820 West Benton Street has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1820 West Benton Street have?
Some of 1820 West Benton Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1820 West Benton Street currently offering any rent specials?
1820 West Benton Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1820 West Benton Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1820 West Benton Street is pet friendly.
Does 1820 West Benton Street offer parking?
Yes, 1820 West Benton Street does offer parking.
Does 1820 West Benton Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1820 West Benton Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1820 West Benton Street have a pool?
No, 1820 West Benton Street does not have a pool.
Does 1820 West Benton Street have accessible units?
No, 1820 West Benton Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1820 West Benton Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1820 West Benton Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 1820 West Benton Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1820 West Benton Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1820 West Benton Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Iowa City 1 BedroomsIowa City 2 Bedrooms
Iowa City 3 BedroomsIowa City Apartments with Garage
Iowa City Apartments with Hardwood Floors

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Coralville, IAMuscatine, IA
North Liberty, IA
Marion, IA
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity