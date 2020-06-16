1820 West Benton Street

Amenities

AVAILABLE 8/1/20



Video Tour [SIMILAR UNIT - 3BD RM as opposed to 2 BD RM + DEN] -> https://youtu.be/ee_7dcHaQhw



2 Bedroom + Den, 2 Bathroom condo located in Iowa City. This ground floor condo is in a secured building and features LVP flooring in the living room and kitchen. The spacious living room features a fireplace and you'll love the walk-out patio! Kitchen features stainless steel appliances such as dishwasher and microwave. Den makes a perfect room for study or office. En suite in the master bedroom. In unit washer and dryer (stack). 1 car garage included. Near University of Iowa Medical Campus and Ernest Horn Elementary



Utilities INCLUDED in Rent

• GARBAGE: City of Iowa City



Services INCLUDED in Rent

• LAWN CARE

• SNOW REMOVAL



Utilities NOT INCLUDED - Tenant Responsibilities

- ELECTRICITY: MidAmerican

- GAS: MidAmerican

- WATER: City of Iowa City



Additional Disclaimers

*Photos MAY be of a similar unit

*PET(s) ALLOWED for additional monthly fee(s) (Limit of 2) (Size Limitations Apply - Under 25lbs)

*Floor plans MAY be of a similar unit

*1 Car Garage [DETACHED] Included in Rent



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,500, Application Fee: $35, Available 8/1/20



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

