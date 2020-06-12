All apartments in Iowa City
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:26 AM

1656 Ranier Drive

1656 Ranier Drive · (319) 354-3792
Location

1656 Ranier Drive, Iowa City, IA 52246
Weber

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1656 Ranier Drive · Avail. Aug 1

$1,725

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3.5 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
1656 Ranier Drive Available 08/01/20 AVAILABLE AUGUST 1st - AVAILABLE 8/1/20

Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1701791?source=marketing

3 Bedroom, 3.5 Bathroom town home located in Iowa City. This multi floor town home features a large living room with hardwood flooring and a fireplace. The kitchen features all white cabinetry and appliances (including dishwasher). This eat in kitchen has amazing views of the backyard and you'll love the sunlight! The walk out deck is also off the kitchen/dining room. Off the entry into the main floor is access the garage and the half bath. Bedrooms in the upper level both feature large closets and each has ensuite - one having shared access atop the stairs. The lower level features rec room with walk out patio. Also on the lower level is the 3rd bedroom, full bathroom, and laundry room with included washer and dryer. This townhome is located near shopping, grocery, parks, bus stops and more! Quick access to HWY-218!

Utilities INCLUDED in Rent
NONE

Services INCLUDED in Rent
LAWN CARE

Utilities NOT INCLUDED - Tenant Responsibilities
- ELECTRICITY: MidAmerican
- GAS: MidAmerican
- WATER: City of Iowa City
- GARBAGE

Services NOT INCLUDED - Tenant Responsibilities
- SNOW REMOVAL: Bring Your Own Shovel!

Additional Disclaimers
*Photos MAY be of a similar unit
*Pet(s) ALLOWED for additional monthly fee(s) (Limit of 2) (Size Limitations Apply - 25lbs)
*2 Car Garage [ATTACHED] Included in Rent

Please visit our website for additional rental properties, for application details, schedule showings, and much more!
https://westwindsrealestate.com/available

(RLNE1944387)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1656 Ranier Drive have any available units?
1656 Ranier Drive has a unit available for $1,725 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1656 Ranier Drive have?
Some of 1656 Ranier Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1656 Ranier Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1656 Ranier Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1656 Ranier Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1656 Ranier Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1656 Ranier Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1656 Ranier Drive does offer parking.
Does 1656 Ranier Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1656 Ranier Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1656 Ranier Drive have a pool?
No, 1656 Ranier Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1656 Ranier Drive have accessible units?
No, 1656 Ranier Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1656 Ranier Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1656 Ranier Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1656 Ranier Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1656 Ranier Drive has units with air conditioning.
