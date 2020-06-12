Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

1656 Ranier Drive Available 08/01/20 AVAILABLE AUGUST 1st - AVAILABLE 8/1/20



Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.

https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1701791?source=marketing



3 Bedroom, 3.5 Bathroom town home located in Iowa City. This multi floor town home features a large living room with hardwood flooring and a fireplace. The kitchen features all white cabinetry and appliances (including dishwasher). This eat in kitchen has amazing views of the backyard and you'll love the sunlight! The walk out deck is also off the kitchen/dining room. Off the entry into the main floor is access the garage and the half bath. Bedrooms in the upper level both feature large closets and each has ensuite - one having shared access atop the stairs. The lower level features rec room with walk out patio. Also on the lower level is the 3rd bedroom, full bathroom, and laundry room with included washer and dryer. This townhome is located near shopping, grocery, parks, bus stops and more! Quick access to HWY-218!



Utilities INCLUDED in Rent

NONE



Services INCLUDED in Rent

LAWN CARE



Utilities NOT INCLUDED - Tenant Responsibilities

- ELECTRICITY: MidAmerican

- GAS: MidAmerican

- WATER: City of Iowa City

- GARBAGE



Services NOT INCLUDED - Tenant Responsibilities

- SNOW REMOVAL: Bring Your Own Shovel!



Additional Disclaimers

*Photos MAY be of a similar unit

*Pet(s) ALLOWED for additional monthly fee(s) (Limit of 2) (Size Limitations Apply - 25lbs)

*2 Car Garage [ATTACHED] Included in Rent



