All apartments in Iowa City
Find more places like 1654 Ranier Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Iowa City, IA
/
1654 Ranier Drive
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:10 PM

1654 Ranier Drive

1654 Ranier Drive · (319) 354-3792
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Iowa City
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

1654 Ranier Drive, Iowa City, IA 52246
Weber

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1654 Ranier Drive · Avail. Aug 1

$1,495

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 2015 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
1654 Ranier Drive Available 08/01/20 AVAILABLE AUGUST 1st - AVAILABLE 8/1/20

Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1786362?source=marketing

3 Bedroom, 3.5 Bathroom town home located in Iowa City. This multi floor town house has a unique layout with features a large living room with high ceilings and a fireplace on the main level. The kitchen features granite counter tops, full appliance suite which includes dishwasher and microwave, a dining room space with access to the walk-out deck, ample cabinetry space and a half bathroom off the kitchen. You'll love the landing on the upper level and the views overlooking the living room. The right bedroom is large and features vaulted ceilings, walk-in closet, and ensuite. The left bedroom features large closet and ensuite. The lower level features a large rec room with fireplace and access to the patio. Also on the lower level is the third bedroom, full bathroom, and included washer and dryer. Garage and off street parking included as well! Nearby shopping, grocery, parks, bus stops and more! Quick access to HWY-218!

Utilities INCLUDED in Rent
NONE

Services INCLUDED in Rent
LAWN CARE

Utilities NOT INCLUDED - Tenant Responsibilities
- ELECTRICITY: MidAmerican
- GAS: MidAmerican
- WATER: City of Iowa City
- GARBAGE

Services NOT INCLUDED - Tenant Responsibilities
- SNOW REMOVAL: Bring Your Own Shovel!

Additional Disclaimers
*Photos MAY be of a similar unit
*NO pets allowed
*2 Car Garage [ATTACHED] Included in Rent

Please visit our website for additional rental properties, for application details, schedule showings, and much more!
https://westwindsrealestate.com/available-...

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE1984900)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1654 Ranier Drive have any available units?
1654 Ranier Drive has a unit available for $1,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1654 Ranier Drive have?
Some of 1654 Ranier Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1654 Ranier Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1654 Ranier Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1654 Ranier Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1654 Ranier Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Iowa City.
Does 1654 Ranier Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1654 Ranier Drive does offer parking.
Does 1654 Ranier Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1654 Ranier Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1654 Ranier Drive have a pool?
No, 1654 Ranier Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1654 Ranier Drive have accessible units?
No, 1654 Ranier Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1654 Ranier Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1654 Ranier Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1654 Ranier Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1654 Ranier Drive has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1654 Ranier Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Iowa City 1 BedroomsIowa City 2 Bedrooms
Iowa City 3 BedroomsIowa City Apartments with Garage
Iowa City Apartments with Hardwood Floors

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Coralville, IAMuscatine, IA
North Liberty, IA
Marion, IA
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity