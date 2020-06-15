Amenities

1654 Ranier Drive Available 08/01/20 AVAILABLE AUGUST 1st - AVAILABLE 8/1/20



3 Bedroom, 3.5 Bathroom town home located in Iowa City. This multi floor town house has a unique layout with features a large living room with high ceilings and a fireplace on the main level. The kitchen features granite counter tops, full appliance suite which includes dishwasher and microwave, a dining room space with access to the walk-out deck, ample cabinetry space and a half bathroom off the kitchen. You'll love the landing on the upper level and the views overlooking the living room. The right bedroom is large and features vaulted ceilings, walk-in closet, and ensuite. The left bedroom features large closet and ensuite. The lower level features a large rec room with fireplace and access to the patio. Also on the lower level is the third bedroom, full bathroom, and included washer and dryer. Garage and off street parking included as well! Nearby shopping, grocery, parks, bus stops and more! Quick access to HWY-218!



Utilities INCLUDED in Rent

NONE



Services INCLUDED in Rent

LAWN CARE



Utilities NOT INCLUDED - Tenant Responsibilities

- ELECTRICITY: MidAmerican

- GAS: MidAmerican

- WATER: City of Iowa City

- GARBAGE



Services NOT INCLUDED - Tenant Responsibilities

- SNOW REMOVAL: Bring Your Own Shovel!



Additional Disclaimers

*Photos MAY be of a similar unit

*NO pets allowed

*2 Car Garage [ATTACHED] Included in Rent



No Pets Allowed



