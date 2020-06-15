Amenities

1542 McKinley Pl Available 08/01/20 2 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath end-unit condo west side Iowa City - 2-bedroom, 2.5 bath townhouse on Iowa City's west side. Less than 3 miles to UIHC, law, public health, dental and nursing colleges, and Kinnick Stadium. End-unit. Open floor plan on main level, gas fireplace, large master bedroom with vaulted ceiling, walk-in closets, lots of natural light, deck, washer/dryer, d/w, c/a, microwave, two-car garage. Both bedrooms, located on the top floor, have their own full baths. 1/2 bath is located on the main floor. Condo association provides lawn care and snow removal. No pets.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5818254)