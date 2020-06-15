All apartments in Iowa City
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:19 PM

1542 McKinley Pl

1542 Mckinley Place · (319) 338-6288
Location

1542 Mckinley Place, Iowa City, IA 52246
Weber

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1542 McKinley Pl · Avail. Aug 1

$1,300

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1374 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
1542 McKinley Pl Available 08/01/20 2 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath end-unit condo west side Iowa City - 2-bedroom, 2.5 bath townhouse on Iowa City's west side. Less than 3 miles to UIHC, law, public health, dental and nursing colleges, and Kinnick Stadium. End-unit. Open floor plan on main level, gas fireplace, large master bedroom with vaulted ceiling, walk-in closets, lots of natural light, deck, washer/dryer, d/w, c/a, microwave, two-car garage. Both bedrooms, located on the top floor, have their own full baths. 1/2 bath is located on the main floor. Condo association provides lawn care and snow removal. No pets.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5818254)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1542 McKinley Pl have any available units?
1542 McKinley Pl has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1542 McKinley Pl have?
Some of 1542 McKinley Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1542 McKinley Pl currently offering any rent specials?
1542 McKinley Pl isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1542 McKinley Pl pet-friendly?
No, 1542 McKinley Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Iowa City.
Does 1542 McKinley Pl offer parking?
Yes, 1542 McKinley Pl does offer parking.
Does 1542 McKinley Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1542 McKinley Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1542 McKinley Pl have a pool?
No, 1542 McKinley Pl does not have a pool.
Does 1542 McKinley Pl have accessible units?
No, 1542 McKinley Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 1542 McKinley Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1542 McKinley Pl has units with dishwashers.
Does 1542 McKinley Pl have units with air conditioning?
No, 1542 McKinley Pl does not have units with air conditioning.
