1515 McCleary Lane

Amenities
***ONE MONTH FREE RENT*** Spacious 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom FIRST FLOOR condo located in the desirable Peninsula Neighborhood. Each unit comes with granite counters, a washer/dryer, electric fireplace, underground parking, and an additional storage space! Over 1200 square feet of space in this gorgeous condo. Just a block from the Apres Wine Bistro, Peninsables, dog park, and more!
Assigned underground parking and exterior unassigned parking lot. Keyed Entry Doors. Iowa City bus route. 4 miles to UIHC.
No Smoking.
Pet-Friendly. Max: 2 pets per unit.
Dogs under 45 pounds. $500 Pet Deposit per Pet & Pet Addendum & Vet Docs.
First lease: Jan. 2016.
18 total units on three floors: 5 three bedroom units and 13, two bedroom units, all rentals - no units are owner occupied.
One year lease minimum.
Pet-Friendly. Max: 2 pets per unit. Dogs under 40 pounds. $500 Pet Deposit Per Pet & Pet Addendum & Vet Docs.
Utilities:
MidAmerican Energy - gas & electric City of Iowa City - water
Mediacom - cable/internet. No satelite dishes allowed
ABC Disposal - Garbage & Recycling in garage area, service included with rent