1515 McCleary Lane

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible dog park elevator on-site laundry parking garage internet access

***ONE MONTH FREE RENT*** Spacious 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom FIRST FLOOR condo located in the desirable Peninsula Neighborhood. Each unit comes with granite counters, a washer/dryer, electric fireplace, underground parking, and an additional storage space! Over 1200 square feet of space in this gorgeous condo. Just a block from the Apres Wine Bistro, Peninsables, dog park, and more!



Assigned underground parking and exterior unassigned parking lot. Keyed Entry Doors. Iowa City bus route. 4 miles to UIHC.

No Smoking.

Pet-Friendly. Max: 2 pets per unit.



Dogs under 45 pounds. $500 Pet Deposit per Pet & Pet Addendum & Vet Docs.

First lease: Jan. 2016.



18 total units on three floors: 5 three bedroom units and 13, two bedroom units, all rentals - no units are owner occupied.



One year lease minimum.

Utilities:

MidAmerican Energy - gas & electric City of Iowa City - water

Mediacom - cable/internet. No satelite dishes allowed

ABC Disposal - Garbage & Recycling in garage area, service included with rent