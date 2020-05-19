Amenities
AVAILABLE 8/1/20
[VIDEO TOUR - SIMILAR LAYOUT - 1033] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QvABaYIRIKs&feature=youtu.be
NOTE: 1209 CAMBRIA COURT has a half wall between the living room and kitchen. Additionally, 1209 Cambria Court does not have an ensuite in the master bathroom like the one featured in the video tour.
2 Bedroom + Den, 1.5 Bathroom town home located in Iowa City! This multi-floor town home in located on the west side of Iowa City and features central air and a connected garage. The living room features a fireplace and LVP flooring. The kitchen features stainless steel appliances including dishwasher, ample cabinetry and access to the large, walk-out deck! There is a half bathroom located on main level. Bedrooms and a full bathroom located in the upper level. Den and [included] washer and dryer are located in the lower level along with entry into the garage. Nearby shopping, grocery, restaurants, bus stops and more! Quick access to HWY-218!
Utilities INCLUDED in Rent
• GARBAGE
Services INCLUDED in Rent
• LAWN CARE
• SNOW REMOVAL
Utilities NOT INCLUDED - Tenant Responsibilities
- ELECTRICITY: MidAmerican
- GAS: MidAmerican
- WATER: City of Iowa City
Additional Disclaimers
*Photos MAY be of a similar unit
*NO pets allowed
*Floor plans MAY be of a similar unit
*1 Car Garage [ATTACHED] Included in Rent
Please visit our website for additional rental properties, for application details, schedule showings, and much more!
https://westwindsrealestate.com/available-rental-properties/
Contact us to schedule a showing.