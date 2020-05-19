All apartments in Iowa City
Find more places like 1209 Cambria Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Iowa City, IA
/
1209 Cambria Court
Last updated May 19 2020 at 4:00 PM

1209 Cambria Court

1209 Cambria Court · (319) 313-4222
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Iowa City
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

1209 Cambria Court, Iowa City, IA 52246
Tyn Cae

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,225

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
AVAILABLE 8/1/20

[VIDEO TOUR - SIMILAR LAYOUT - 1033] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QvABaYIRIKs&feature=youtu.be
NOTE: 1209 CAMBRIA COURT has a half wall between the living room and kitchen. Additionally, 1209 Cambria Court does not have an ensuite in the master bathroom like the one featured in the video tour.

2 Bedroom + Den, 1.5 Bathroom town home located in Iowa City! This multi-floor town home in located on the west side of Iowa City and features central air and a connected garage. The living room features a fireplace and LVP flooring. The kitchen features stainless steel appliances including dishwasher, ample cabinetry and access to the large, walk-out deck! There is a half bathroom located on main level. Bedrooms and a full bathroom located in the upper level. Den and [included] washer and dryer are located in the lower level along with entry into the garage. Nearby shopping, grocery, restaurants, bus stops and more! Quick access to HWY-218!

Utilities INCLUDED in Rent
• GARBAGE

Services INCLUDED in Rent
• LAWN CARE
• SNOW REMOVAL

Utilities NOT INCLUDED - Tenant Responsibilities
- ELECTRICITY: MidAmerican
- GAS: MidAmerican
- WATER: City of Iowa City

Additional Disclaimers
*Photos MAY be of a similar unit
*NO pets allowed
*Floor plans MAY be of a similar unit
*1 Car Garage [ATTACHED] Included in Rent

Please visit our website for additional rental properties, for application details, schedule showings, and much more!
https://westwindsrealestate.com/available-rental-properties/
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1209 Cambria Court have any available units?
1209 Cambria Court has a unit available for $1,225 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1209 Cambria Court have?
Some of 1209 Cambria Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1209 Cambria Court currently offering any rent specials?
1209 Cambria Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1209 Cambria Court pet-friendly?
No, 1209 Cambria Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Iowa City.
Does 1209 Cambria Court offer parking?
Yes, 1209 Cambria Court does offer parking.
Does 1209 Cambria Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1209 Cambria Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1209 Cambria Court have a pool?
No, 1209 Cambria Court does not have a pool.
Does 1209 Cambria Court have accessible units?
No, 1209 Cambria Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1209 Cambria Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1209 Cambria Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 1209 Cambria Court have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1209 Cambria Court has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1209 Cambria Court?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Iowa City 1 BedroomsIowa City 2 Bedrooms
Iowa City 3 BedroomsIowa City Apartments with Garage
Iowa City Apartments with Hardwood Floors

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Coralville, IAMuscatine, IA
North Liberty, IA
Marion, IA
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity