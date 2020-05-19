Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

AVAILABLE 8/1/20



[VIDEO TOUR - SIMILAR LAYOUT - 1033] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QvABaYIRIKs&feature=youtu.be

NOTE: 1209 CAMBRIA COURT has a half wall between the living room and kitchen. Additionally, 1209 Cambria Court does not have an ensuite in the master bathroom like the one featured in the video tour.



2 Bedroom + Den, 1.5 Bathroom town home located in Iowa City! This multi-floor town home in located on the west side of Iowa City and features central air and a connected garage. The living room features a fireplace and LVP flooring. The kitchen features stainless steel appliances including dishwasher, ample cabinetry and access to the large, walk-out deck! There is a half bathroom located on main level. Bedrooms and a full bathroom located in the upper level. Den and [included] washer and dryer are located in the lower level along with entry into the garage. Nearby shopping, grocery, restaurants, bus stops and more! Quick access to HWY-218!



Utilities INCLUDED in Rent

• GARBAGE



Services INCLUDED in Rent

• LAWN CARE

• SNOW REMOVAL



Utilities NOT INCLUDED - Tenant Responsibilities

- ELECTRICITY: MidAmerican

- GAS: MidAmerican

- WATER: City of Iowa City



Additional Disclaimers

*Photos MAY be of a similar unit

*NO pets allowed

*Floor plans MAY be of a similar unit

*1 Car Garage [ATTACHED] Included in Rent



