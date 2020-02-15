Amenities

1045 Scott Park Drive Available 07/29/20 AVAILABLE AUGUST 1st - AVAILABLE 8/1/20



2 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom town home located in Iowa City. This east side town home features a spacious living room with fireplace which overlooks S. Scott BLVD. The kitchen features a dining room space with deck, microwave, dishwasher, garbage disposal and kitchen buffet table. Half bathroom on the same level as living room and kitchen. Bedrooms upstairs which includes 1 shared bath and 1 master bath. In unit laundry located in unfinished lower level. Connected garage included in rent.



Utilities INCLUDED in Rent

GARBAGE: City of Iowa City



Services INCLUDED in Rent

LAWN CARE

SNOW REMOVAL



Utilities NOT INCLUDED - Tenant Responsibilities

- ELECTRICITY: MidAmerican

- GAS: MidAmerican

- WATER: City of Iowa City



Additional Disclaimers

*Photos MAY be of a similar unit

*Pet(s) ALLOWED for additional monthly fee(s) (Limit of 2) (Size Limitations Apply - up to 50lbs)

*Floor plans MAY be of a similar unit

*2 Car Garage [ATTACHED] Included in Rent



