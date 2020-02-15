Amenities
1045 Scott Park Drive Available 07/29/20 AVAILABLE AUGUST 1st - AVAILABLE 8/1/20
2 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom town home located in Iowa City. This east side town home features a spacious living room with fireplace which overlooks S. Scott BLVD. The kitchen features a dining room space with deck, microwave, dishwasher, garbage disposal and kitchen buffet table. Half bathroom on the same level as living room and kitchen. Bedrooms upstairs which includes 1 shared bath and 1 master bath. In unit laundry located in unfinished lower level. Connected garage included in rent.
Utilities INCLUDED in Rent
GARBAGE: City of Iowa City
Services INCLUDED in Rent
LAWN CARE
SNOW REMOVAL
Utilities NOT INCLUDED - Tenant Responsibilities
- ELECTRICITY: MidAmerican
- GAS: MidAmerican
- WATER: City of Iowa City
Additional Disclaimers
*Photos MAY be of a similar unit
*Pet(s) ALLOWED for additional monthly fee(s) (Limit of 2) (Size Limitations Apply - up to 50lbs)
*Floor plans MAY be of a similar unit
*2 Car Garage [ATTACHED] Included in Rent
(RLNE5419972)