All apartments in Iowa City
Find more places like 1045 Scott Park Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Iowa City, IA
/
1045 Scott Park Drive
Last updated February 15 2020 at 12:16 PM

1045 Scott Park Drive

1045 Scott Park Drive · (319) 354-3792
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Iowa City
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

1045 Scott Park Drive, Iowa City, IA 52245
Lemme

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
1045 Scott Park Drive Available 07/29/20 AVAILABLE AUGUST 1st - AVAILABLE 8/1/20

Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1179363?source=marketing

2 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom town home located in Iowa City. This east side town home features a spacious living room with fireplace which overlooks S. Scott BLVD. The kitchen features a dining room space with deck, microwave, dishwasher, garbage disposal and kitchen buffet table. Half bathroom on the same level as living room and kitchen. Bedrooms upstairs which includes 1 shared bath and 1 master bath. In unit laundry located in unfinished lower level. Connected garage included in rent.

Utilities INCLUDED in Rent
GARBAGE: City of Iowa City

Services INCLUDED in Rent
LAWN CARE
SNOW REMOVAL

Utilities NOT INCLUDED - Tenant Responsibilities
- ELECTRICITY: MidAmerican
- GAS: MidAmerican
- WATER: City of Iowa City

Additional Disclaimers
*Photos MAY be of a similar unit
*Pet(s) ALLOWED for additional monthly fee(s) (Limit of 2) (Size Limitations Apply - up to 50lbs)
*Floor plans MAY be of a similar unit
*2 Car Garage [ATTACHED] Included in Rent

Please visit our website for additional rental properties, for application details, schedule showings, and much more!
https://westwindsrealestate.com/available

(RLNE5419972)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1045 Scott Park Drive have any available units?
1045 Scott Park Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Iowa City, IA.
What amenities does 1045 Scott Park Drive have?
Some of 1045 Scott Park Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1045 Scott Park Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1045 Scott Park Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1045 Scott Park Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1045 Scott Park Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1045 Scott Park Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1045 Scott Park Drive does offer parking.
Does 1045 Scott Park Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1045 Scott Park Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1045 Scott Park Drive have a pool?
No, 1045 Scott Park Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1045 Scott Park Drive have accessible units?
No, 1045 Scott Park Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1045 Scott Park Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1045 Scott Park Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1045 Scott Park Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1045 Scott Park Drive has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1045 Scott Park Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Iowa City 1 BedroomsIowa City 2 Bedrooms
Iowa City 3 BedroomsIowa City Apartments with Garage
Iowa City Apartments with Hardwood Floors

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Coralville, IAMuscatine, IA
North Liberty, IA
Marion, IA
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity