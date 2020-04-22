505 East 1st Street - 101

Amenities
Coming brand new in Spring 2020, 2 bedroom/2 bathroom condos, located in Huxley. They are the perfect location for people who work in Ames or Ankeny, who don't want to pay the rent prices of those cities. Conveniently located minutes from Interstate 35 access, and minutes away from Ames and Ankeny.
Features:
1,091 Square Feet Open Floor Plan
Stainless Steel Appliances
Luxury Vinyl Flooring Throughout
Quartz Counter Tops
Walk In Closets
Amenities:
FREE Cable
FREE Internet
W/D In Unit
Garbage Removal Included
Lawn Care Included
Snow Removal Included