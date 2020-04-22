All apartments in Huxley
Last updated April 22 2020 at 6:37 AM

505 East 1st Street - 101

505 East 1st Street · (515) 291-9233
Location

505 East 1st Street, Huxley, IA 50124

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,050

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1091 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
cable included
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
internet access
Coming brand new in Spring 2020, 2 bedroom/2 bathroom condos, located in Huxley. They are the perfect location for people who work in Ames or Ankeny, who don't want to pay the rent prices of those cities. Conveniently located minutes from Interstate 35 access, and minutes away from Ames and Ankeny.

Features:
1,091 Square Feet Open Floor Plan
Stainless Steel Appliances
Luxury Vinyl Flooring Throughout
Quartz Counter Tops
Walk In Closets

Amenities:
FREE Cable
FREE Internet
W/D In Unit
Garbage Removal Included
Lawn Care Included
Snow Removal Included

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 505 East 1st Street - 101 have any available units?
505 East 1st Street - 101 has a unit available for $1,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 505 East 1st Street - 101 have?
Some of 505 East 1st Street - 101's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 505 East 1st Street - 101 currently offering any rent specials?
505 East 1st Street - 101 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 505 East 1st Street - 101 pet-friendly?
Yes, 505 East 1st Street - 101 is pet friendly.
Does 505 East 1st Street - 101 offer parking?
No, 505 East 1st Street - 101 does not offer parking.
Does 505 East 1st Street - 101 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 505 East 1st Street - 101 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 505 East 1st Street - 101 have a pool?
No, 505 East 1st Street - 101 does not have a pool.
Does 505 East 1st Street - 101 have accessible units?
No, 505 East 1st Street - 101 does not have accessible units.
Does 505 East 1st Street - 101 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 505 East 1st Street - 101 has units with dishwashers.
Does 505 East 1st Street - 101 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 505 East 1st Street - 101 has units with air conditioning.
