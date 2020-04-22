505 East 1st Street - 101

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly cable included stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning cable included dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly internet access

Coming brand new in Spring 2020, 2 bedroom/2 bathroom condos, located in Huxley. They are the perfect location for people who work in Ames or Ankeny, who don't want to pay the rent prices of those cities. Conveniently located minutes from Interstate 35 access, and minutes away from Ames and Ankeny.



Features:

1,091 Square Feet Open Floor Plan

Stainless Steel Appliances

Luxury Vinyl Flooring Throughout

Quartz Counter Tops

Walk In Closets



Amenities:

FREE Cable

FREE Internet

W/D In Unit

Garbage Removal Included

Lawn Care Included

Snow Removal Included