Last updated April 4 2020 at 2:27 AM

3600 SE Glenstone Drive #609

3600 Southeast Glenstone Drive · (515) 996-4488
Location

3600 Southeast Glenstone Drive, Grimes, IA 50111
Grimes

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3600 SE Glenstone Drive #609 · Avail. now

$1,495

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1746 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
3600 SE Glenstone Drive #609 Available 04/10/20 OVER 1700 FINISHED SQFT!! 3 Bed 2.5 Bath Home in Grimes -

CALL TODAY!! (515) 996-4488

This 3 bedroom townhome has a great open floor plan with plenty of room to spread out! The entryway opens to a large finished basement area that has daylight windows. The lower level also features a half bathroom and laundry area just off the garage entrance. The main level has a large living room and connects with the dining and kitchen space. The kitchen has extra bar top seating and stainless steel appliance. The sliding patio door are just off the kitchen and connect with the large deck area. All three bedrooms are located on the top floor along with a spare full bathroom. The master bedroom has vaulted ceilings and a connecting master bathroom with a walk-in closet. Both spare bedrooms are good size with connecting closets. This home does consider 2 small dogs under 35lbs for an additional $250 non-refundable pet fee and a extra $50 per month per pet, please no smoking.

To submit an application please visit www.RPMIOWA.com, then click SEARCH RENTALS on the top of the screen. Scroll down and click APPLY NOW. Youre done! Make sure you enter as much information as possible, also please attach any available paystubs, W-2, driver's license and any other form of documentation that is relevant.

APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2-3 business days
GUARANTORS: Co-signers are accepted; they must apply separately
LEASE LENGTH: 12-Month Standard
SECTION 8: Unavailable at this time
SMOKING: Smoking is not permitted within the property.

ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT:
Tenant Management Fee: $9.95/month
Lease Closing Fee: $199 one time
Application: FREE TO APPLY!! For consideration, please note that all applicants 18 and over will be subject to credit, criminal, and eviction background checks.

Also, please note that if you take possession of a property after the 20th of the month the remaining prorated till the end of the month will due on the move-in date.

*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*

No Cats Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

