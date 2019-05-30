Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly accepts section 8 parking garage

3600 SE Glenstone Drive #609 Available 04/10/20 OVER 1700 FINISHED SQFT!! 3 Bed 2.5 Bath Home in Grimes -



CALL TODAY!! (515) 996-4488



This 3 bedroom townhome has a great open floor plan with plenty of room to spread out! The entryway opens to a large finished basement area that has daylight windows. The lower level also features a half bathroom and laundry area just off the garage entrance. The main level has a large living room and connects with the dining and kitchen space. The kitchen has extra bar top seating and stainless steel appliance. The sliding patio door are just off the kitchen and connect with the large deck area. All three bedrooms are located on the top floor along with a spare full bathroom. The master bedroom has vaulted ceilings and a connecting master bathroom with a walk-in closet. Both spare bedrooms are good size with connecting closets. This home does consider 2 small dogs under 35lbs for an additional $250 non-refundable pet fee and a extra $50 per month per pet, please no smoking.



To submit an application please visit www.RPMIOWA.com, then click SEARCH RENTALS on the top of the screen. Scroll down and click APPLY NOW. Youre done! Make sure you enter as much information as possible, also please attach any available paystubs, W-2, driver's license and any other form of documentation that is relevant.



APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2-3 business days

GUARANTORS: Co-signers are accepted; they must apply separately

LEASE LENGTH: 12-Month Standard

SECTION 8: Unavailable at this time

SMOKING: Smoking is not permitted within the property.



ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT:

Tenant Management Fee: $9.95/month

Lease Closing Fee: $199 one time

Application: FREE TO APPLY!! For consideration, please note that all applicants 18 and over will be subject to credit, criminal, and eviction background checks.



Also, please note that if you take possession of a property after the 20th of the month the remaining prorated till the end of the month will due on the move-in date.



*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4604906)