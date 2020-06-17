Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly new construction garage

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 parking garage new construction

1815 NE Heritage Drive Available 08/07/20 NEW CONSTRUCTION!! 4 Bedroom, 3.5 Bath Home In Grimes - Click below to view our virtual tour!



https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=2SDMwhXNB5q



Call Today To Setup A 1-on-1 with Our Virtual Leasing Agent!



We are fully virtual! In response to Covid-19, we have transitioned to virtual tours, video walk-throughs, and self-showing lockboxes when available. We know that this transition will require some unique coordination and communication. Our leasing team would love to schedule a 1-on-1 virtual tour so we help answer your questions and make you comfortable!



This is a beautiful new construction, two story home!! The entryway opens to beautiful hardwood floors throughout the home. The kitchen has white granite with white cabinets and stainless steel appliances that stay with the home. The living room has a gas fireplace and mantel above. The main level as features a half bathroom and large pantry area in the kitchen. Three bedrooms are located on the second level. The master bedroom is over-sized with a large walk-in closet and connecting master bathroom. The master bathroom has dual sinks and tiled walk-in shower. Both spare bedrooms are great size with connecting closets along with a full-sized spare bathroom that has dual sinks located just off the hallway. The basement is finished and is able to be used as the 4th bedroom or a large bonus living space. The basement features a full bathroom and large walk-in storage closet. The patio is located off the back with plenty of room for entertaining and a large beautiful backyard.



To submit an application please visit www.RPMIOWA.com, then click IM A RENTER then click "AVAILABLE LISTINGS". Scroll down and click APPLY. Youre done! Make sure you enter as much information as possible, also please attach any available paystubs, W-2, driver's license and any other form of documentation that is relevant.



APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2-3 business days

GUARANTORS: Co-signers are accepted; they must apply separately

LEASE LENGTH: 12-Month Standard

SECTION 8: Unavailable at this time

SMOKING: Smoking is not permitted within the property.



ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT:

Tenant Management Fee: $9.95/month

Lease Closing Fee: $199 one time

Application: FREE TO APPLY!! For consideration, please note that all applicants 18 and over will be subject to credit, criminal, and eviction background checks.



Also, please note that if you take possession of a property after the 20th of the month the remaining prorated till the end of the month will due on the move-in date.



*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*



(RLNE5460329)