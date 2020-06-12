/
2 bedroom apartments
98 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Coralville, IA
$
Kirkwood
3 Units Available
The Hampton at Coral Ridge
2260 10th St, Coralville, IA
2 Bedrooms
$955
940 sqft
Two- and three-bedroom homes with walk-in closets, central air-conditioning and plush carpeting. The pet-friendly community has a well-equipped fitness center, a dog park and on-site laundry. Coral Ridge Mall is just seven minutes away.
North Ridge
1 Unit Available
2268 Holiday Rd. #405
2268 Holiday Road, Coralville, IA
2 Bedrooms
$890
872 sqft
2268 Holiday Rd. #405 Available 08/01/20 2268 Holiday Rd #405, Coralville, IA - 2 bedroom / 1 bath with fireplace in the living room, breakfast bar in the kitchen, detached one car garage. Washer and dryer in the unit.
North Ridge
1 Unit Available
2262 Holiday Rd #107
2262 Holiday Road, Coralville, IA
2 Bedrooms
$885
890 sqft
2262 Holiday Rd #107 Available 08/01/20 2262 Holiday Rd #107, Coralville, IA - Desirable 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath condo with spacious bedrooms, laundry closet with washer and dryer, breakfast bar, living room gas fireplace, leisurely deck, 1 car garage
Kirkwood
1 Unit Available
1502 21st Ave Pl
1502 21st Avenue Place, Coralville, IA
2 Bedrooms
$650
768 sqft
1502 21st Ave Pl Available 08/01/20 1502 21st Ave Pl Coralville, IA 52241 - Do you want to be close to everything? This spacious 2 bedroom / 1 bath main-level unit has it.
North Ridge
1 Unit Available
2266 Holiday Rd #303
2266 Holiday Road, Coralville, IA
2 Bedrooms
$925
891 sqft
FALL 2020 with Summer Early Move-In Option! 2 Bedroom, 1 bath condo in Northwest Coralville - 2 bedroom, 1 bath condo in quiet association. Recently repainted and re-carpeted. All appliances included, including washer and dryer. 1 car garage.
1 Unit Available
2873 Coral Court
2873 Coral Court, Coralville, IA
2 Bedrooms
$895
886 sqft
AVAILABLE 8/1/20 2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom condo located in Coralville. This condo is located in a secured building and is on the 3rd [TOP] floor and features a living room with vaulted ceilings, walk-out deck and fireplace.
North Ridge
1 Unit Available
2264 Holiday Road
2264 Holiday Road, Coralville, IA
2 Bedrooms
$925
885 sqft
AVAILABLE 8/1/20 2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom condo located in Coralville. This 3rd [TOP] floor condo is located in a secure building and features central air. The living room features vaulted ceilings, fireplace and spacious walk out deck.
Wickham
1 Unit Available
1512 1st Avenue
1512 1st Avenue, Coralville, IA
2 Bedrooms
$935
950 sqft
SUBLEASE AVAILABLE NOW SUBLEASE TERM: NOW to 7/28/20 with NO opportunity to renew. [SHORT TERM SUBLEASE ONLY] Occupancy [Limited to 3 non-related adults] 2 Bed, 2 Bathroom condo in located in Coralville.
Kirkwood
1 Unit Available
407 21st Avenue Place
407 21st Avenue Place, Coralville, IA
2 Bedrooms
$785
407 21st Avenue Place Available 08/01/20 2-bedroom, 1-bath condo in Coralville - This 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom condominium is close to Coralville Hy-Vee, Coral Ridge Mall, Coral Ridge public library, public pool, and dozens of eating establishments.
Northwest
1 Unit Available
404 Westgate St
404 Westgate Street, Iowa City, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
896 sqft
404 Westgate St Available 07/01/20 2 Bedroom/1.5 Bathroom in Iowa City - 2 Bedroom, 1.5 Bath, 3 stories located on west side of Iowa City. Located on bus route and close proximity to restaurants, UIHC, Kinnick Stadium, and Finkbine Golf Course.
Penn
1 Unit Available
780 Rachael Street, #102
780 Rachael Street, North Liberty, IA
2 Bedrooms
$950
980 sqft
780 Rachael St #102 Available 08/01/20 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo in North Liberty - 2 bedroom, 2 bath condominium on top floor in secured 8-plex.
Penn
1 Unit Available
1010 Rachael Street, #304
1010 Rachael Street, North Liberty, IA
2 Bedrooms
$945
2 bedroom, 2 bath condo in North Liberty - This is a beautiful, 2-bedroom, 2-bath condo in North Liberty. Stainless steel appliances. Deck. Fireplace. Unit comes with one-car garage. Dishwasher, microwave and washer/dryer included. Deck.
University of Iowa
1 Unit Available
Aspire at West Campus I & II
158 Hawkeye Court, Iowa City, IA
2 Bedrooms
$679
906 sqft
On bus route. Close to UIHC. Great walking trails around and dog park at the complex. Sublease is for 1 bedroom in a 2 bedroom apartment. However, second room is currently empty so you can rent the whole property. Water included.
Wickham
1 Unit Available
1825 Caleb Court
1825 Caleb Ct, North Liberty, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1199 sqft
AVAILABLE to Move In 8/1/20! [VIRTUAL TOUR] https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=RtxWT2qD4tV&mls=1 [VIDEO TOUR - PROMOTIONAL] https://youtu.be/0smrA3cqYig [VIDEO TOUR - SIMILAR UNIT - 1825 #208] https://youtu.
Wickham
1 Unit Available
285 Sadler Lane
285 Sadler Lane, North Liberty, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
1157 sqft
AVAILABLE 8/1/20 [VIDEO TOUR - SIMILAR UNIT - 280 #301] https://youtu.be/Kp81tTfhSQU 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom condo located in North Liberty.
Wickham
1 Unit Available
240 Sadler Lane
240 Sadler Lane, North Liberty, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
1157 sqft
AVAILABLE 8/1/20 VIDEO TOUR [SIMLAR UNIT] -> https://youtu.be/Kp81tTfhSQU 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom condo located in North Liberty.
Penn
1 Unit Available
805 Blue Sky Drive
805 Blue Sky Drive, North Liberty, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
980 sqft
AVAILABLE 8/1/20 [Early Move-in Negotiable] 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom condo located in North Liberty. This 1st floor [GROUND LEVEL] condo is located in a secure building and features a spacious living room with fireplace and walk out patio.
Wickham
1 Unit Available
280 Sadler Lane
280 Sadler Lane, North Liberty, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
1157 sqft
AVAILABLE 8/1/20 VIDEO TOUR [ACTUAL UNIT] -> https://youtu.be/Kp81tTfhSQU 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom condo located in North Liberty.
Peninsula Area
1 Unit Available
2179 Willenbrock Circle
2179 Willenbrock Circle, Iowa City, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1420 sqft
*** TOP FLOOR*** **One month free with a 13 month lease** Spacious 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo in the Peninsula Neighborhood. Private balcony overlooking the Peninsula Neighborhood.
Peninsula Area
1 Unit Available
1515 McCleary Lane
1515 Mccleary Lane, Iowa City, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1260 sqft
***ONE MONTH FREE RENT*** Spacious 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom FIRST FLOOR condo located in the desirable Peninsula Neighborhood.
Peninsula Area
1 Unit Available
1152 Foster Road
1152 Foster Road, Iowa City, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1169 sqft
IMMEDIATE MOVE-IN W/ RENT INCENTIVE: 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo in the Peninsula Neighborhood - MOVE-IN SPECIAL: 1/2 a month's rent waived with approved applications and signed lease.
University of Iowa
1 Unit Available
25 Lincoln #16
25 Lincoln Ave, Iowa City, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
982 sqft
25 Lincoln #16 Available 08/01/19 - Welcome! Our 2 bedroom 2 bath condos will make you feel right at home. This is a great location close to the dental school.
Oakcrest
1 Unit Available
223 Woodside Dr
223 Woodside Drive, Iowa City, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
223 Woodside Dr Available 08/01/20 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Condo Near Kinnick! - 2 bedroom/2 bath condo near Kinnick and University of Iowa. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5831580)
Melrose
1 Unit Available
309 Myrtle Ave
309 Myrtle Avenue, Iowa City, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
Available 08/01/20 309 Myrtle Avenue Street Iowa City IA Really Nice Two Bedroom Duplex For Rent! Great Westside Location! Call Now or Email Us 319.354.
