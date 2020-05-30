2266 Holiday Rd #303

Amenities

FALL 2020 with Summer Early Move-In Option! 2 Bedroom, 1 bath condo in Northwest Coralville - 2 bedroom, 1 bath condo in quiet association. Recently repainted and re-carpeted. All appliances included, including washer and dryer. 1 car garage. Close to Highway 965, Interstate 80, shopping and restaurants. Located right next to North Ridge Park in Coralville. No pets, no smoking. Tenant pays all utilities. Association handles lawn care, snow removal and trash.



No Pets Allowed



