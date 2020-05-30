All apartments in Coralville
Find more places like 2266 Holiday Rd #303.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Coralville, IA
/
2266 Holiday Rd #303
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:11 PM

2266 Holiday Rd #303

2266 Holiday Road · (319) 338-6288
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Coralville
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

2266 Holiday Road, Coralville, IA 52241
North Ridge

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2266 Holiday Rd #303 · Avail. now

$925

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 891 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
garage
FALL 2020 with Summer Early Move-In Option! 2 Bedroom, 1 bath condo in Northwest Coralville - 2 bedroom, 1 bath condo in quiet association. Recently repainted and re-carpeted. All appliances included, including washer and dryer. 1 car garage. Close to Highway 965, Interstate 80, shopping and restaurants. Located right next to North Ridge Park in Coralville. No pets, no smoking. Tenant pays all utilities. Association handles lawn care, snow removal and trash.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3124726)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2266 Holiday Rd #303 have any available units?
2266 Holiday Rd #303 has a unit available for $925 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2266 Holiday Rd #303 have?
Some of 2266 Holiday Rd #303's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2266 Holiday Rd #303 currently offering any rent specials?
2266 Holiday Rd #303 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2266 Holiday Rd #303 pet-friendly?
No, 2266 Holiday Rd #303 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Coralville.
Does 2266 Holiday Rd #303 offer parking?
Yes, 2266 Holiday Rd #303 does offer parking.
Does 2266 Holiday Rd #303 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2266 Holiday Rd #303 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2266 Holiday Rd #303 have a pool?
No, 2266 Holiday Rd #303 does not have a pool.
Does 2266 Holiday Rd #303 have accessible units?
No, 2266 Holiday Rd #303 does not have accessible units.
Does 2266 Holiday Rd #303 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2266 Holiday Rd #303 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2266 Holiday Rd #303 have units with air conditioning?
No, 2266 Holiday Rd #303 does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 2266 Holiday Rd #303?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Hampton at Coral Ridge
2260 10th St
Coralville, IA 52241

Similar Pages

Coralville 2 BedroomsCoralville Apartments with Garage
Coralville Apartments with ParkingCoralville Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Coralville Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Iowa City, IAMuscatine, IA
North Liberty, IA
Marion, IA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Kirkwood
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity