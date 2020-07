Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher Property Amenities parking e-payments

1104 21st Ave Pl Available 08/01/20 1104 21st Ave Pl Coralville, IA 52241 - Spacious upper level one bedroom, one bathroom unit with off-street parking. Close to bus routes, shopping, Hy-Vee and many restaurants. You're only a hop and a skip from Coral Ridge Mall as well as many major streets in Coralville.



2 parking spots are included in the rent as well as water.



Apply online and pay online at www.k-rem.com



No Pets Allowed



