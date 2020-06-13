35 Apartments for rent in Cedar Rapids, IA with balcony

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
2 Units Available
Granite Valley
6741 C Ave NE, Cedar Rapids, IA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
940 sqft
This community offers residents a fitness center, dog park, picnic area and recycling. Apartments feature window coverings, washer/dryer hookups and patios/balconies. Chatham Park and Northland Square are both just minutes away.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
18 Units Available
Grand Reserve
6214 Rockwell Dr NE, Cedar Rapids, IA
1 Bedroom
$910
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$875
996 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,190
1185 sqft
Spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom furnished apartments with walk-in closets, washer and dryer hookups and patio or balcony. Community offers gym, pool, putting green and volleyball court. Near St. Andrews Golf Club. Easy access to I-380.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 04:35am
1 Unit Available
330 29th Street Drive Southeast
330 29th Street Drive Southeast, Cedar Rapids, IA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$650
1000 sqft
You will fall in love with this spacious 2 bedroom at Country Club View Apartments! Large living room with balcony! Onsite coin operated laundry. Off Street Parking Renters Insurance Required.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 04:35am
1 Unit Available
340 29th Street Drive Southeast
340 29th Street Drive Southeast, Cedar Rapids, IA
2 Bedrooms
$615
1000 sqft
You will not believe the space in this 2 bedroom unit! Cozy up to the Wood burning Fireplace. Balcony to enjoy cool evenings this Spring! Off street parking, onsite coin operated Water is paid! Renters Insurance Required.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 04:12am
Southwest Area
1 Unit Available
1215 21st Avenue Southwest
1215 21st Avenue Southwest, Cedar Rapids, IA
2 Bedrooms
$850
936 sqft
This 2 bedroom 1 bath home is located within 1 mile of I-380 and just minutes of downtown Cedar Rapids, making it easy to get where you need to in a moments notice.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 04:12am
Mound View
1 Unit Available
1725 D Avenue NE - 1
1725 D Avenue Northeast, Cedar Rapids, IA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$575
644 sqft
Quaint, two-bedroom apartment available for rent in a triplex building on the NE side! Communal fenced-in yard and front porch! Updated fixtures and appliances! Pets welcome with additional fees! Apply Online! Fast & Easy! (Copy & Paste

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3626 King Dr SW
3626 King Drive Southwest, Cedar Rapids, IA
4 Bedrooms
$1,830
2500 sqft
Immaculate Executive Rental with "New House" feel - Property Id: 292679 Hello, I am a hands-on landlord not a big property manager, so when there is a problem I actually respond Located in College Community/Prairie High School district.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
Rent to Own remodeled 3 bed, 3 bath, 2 car at
1456 Parkwood Drive Southeast, Cedar Rapids, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1456 Parkwood Dr SE Cedar Rapids This is a MUST SEE!! Rent To Own this gorgeous mid-century modern ranch. It has all the charm and built-ins, but now with a modern twist.

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Southwest Area
1 Unit Available
Rent to Own 4 bed 2 bath RENT SPECIAL
2693 Schaeffer Drive Southwest, Cedar Rapids, IA
4 Bedrooms
$1,395
1664 sqft
2693 Schaeffer Dr SW Cedar Rapids MUST SEE!! SUMMER RENT SPECIAL- JUST $1395, fi you move in by July 1st! ACT NOW AND SAVE $$$$ Quality living at it's best!! RENT TO OWN this 4 bed 2 bath split foyer home.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 04:12am
1 Unit Available
4714 Pineview Drive Northeast
4714 Pine View Drive Northeast, Cedar Rapids, IA
4 Bedrooms
$1,300
906 sqft
TERRIFIC 4 bedroom 2 bath home in a highly desired location. Walking distance to Twin Pines Park and golf course along with close to schools and shopping areas. Great rec room in the lower level and a study room/ office.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 04:12am
1 Unit Available
116 27th Street Northeast - 4
116 27th Street Northeast, Cedar Rapids, IA
2 Bedrooms
$690
750 sqft
Nice, well kept 2 bedroom 1 bathroom apartment in a great location in Cedar Rapids. Shared outside porch area, secure storage and coin operated laundry in basement. All utilities included except for cable/internet.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 04:12am
1 Unit Available
196 27th Street Northwest
196 27th Street Northwest, Cedar Rapids, IA
2 Bedrooms
$850
985 sqft
This is a spacious 2 bedroom 1 Bathroom Duplex with over 1,000 sq. feet of living space. Both bedrooms are over 12x10' in size. The kitchen is open with enough room for an eat-in kitchen table.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 04:12am
Wellington Heights
1 Unit Available
801 15th St SE
801 15th Street Southeast, Cedar Rapids, IA
2 Bedrooms
$725
1100 sqft
Cozy two bedroom. Has recently been repainted to neutral colors, and hardwood flooring has been refinished. Two upstairs bedrooms flank the bathroom. Spacious main level includes a front porch.Unfinished lower level with laundry hookups.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 04:12am
Taylor
1 Unit Available
941 M Street SW - 2
941 M Street Southwest, Cedar Rapids, IA
2 Bedrooms
$595
600 sqft
Two (2) bedroom apartment available on M Street SW just off of 380 for rent in Cedar Rapids! This spacious unit features comfy carpet in both the bedrooms and the main living room, then beautiful hardwood laminate floors in the kitchen and bath!

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 04:12am
Wellington Heights
1 Unit Available
615 16th Street Southeast
615 16th Street Southeast, Cedar Rapids, IA
2 Bedrooms
$800
1007 sqft
2 bedroom house available for rent! Move-in ready blocks from McKinley Steam Academy and Mercy Medical centers! Tenants are responsible for all utilities (electric, gas, & city municipal), as well as, lawn care and snow removal! Garage parking

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 04:12am
1 Unit Available
1516 Sierra Drive Northeast
1516 Sierra Drive Northeast, Cedar Rapids, IA
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
2590 sqft
Spacious 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath home in a great neighborhood on almost a half acre lot. Remodeled throughout the home with new paint, flooring, light fixtures. The kitchen features white cabinets and stainless steel appliances.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 04:12am
1 Unit Available
3816 Elmwood Drive Northeast
3816 Elmwood Drive Northeast, Cedar Rapids, IA
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
2400 sqft
Beautiful house in a quiet neighborhood with 2,400 finished sq. ft., close to schools, and easy access to I-380 and shopping/restaurants. This house is a 4 bedroom 2 bath ranch with stunning hardwood floors coved ceilings.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 04:12am
Wellington Heights
1 Unit Available
1836 Park Avenue Southeast - 183638
1836 Park Avenue Southeast, Cedar Rapids, IA
2 Bedrooms
$695
912 sqft
Completely remodeled 2 bed/1 bath upper duplex unit! Convenient location close to downtown and 380.
Results within 1 mile of Cedar Rapids

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 04:35am
1 Unit Available
125 Boyson Road
125 E Boyson Rd, Hiawatha, IA
2 Bedrooms
$765
875 sqft
Must see these newer two bedroom, beautiful condo's at Cedar Trail Village in Hiawatha. Elementary school within walking distance. Close to I380 and shopping. Just $765. $745 for no patio.

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
Regal Townhomes
2351 Pleasantview Drive, Marion, IA
2 Bedrooms
$695
1052 sqft
Property is located off Highway 100 in Marion at the intersection of 22nd Avenue and Pleasantview Drive. Also includes the property located on Regal Court. Leasing office is located at 1241 Grand Avenue in Marion.
Results within 5 miles of Cedar Rapids

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2710 10th St
2710 10th Street, Marion, IA
2 Bedrooms
$880
975 sqft
Call us today: 319-373-0186 Conveniently located near shopping and Linn-Mar Schools, these Two Bedroom, 1 Bathroom Condominiums feature: limited access entry, 1-stall detached garage included, black appliances, walk-in closet, and large

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 04:12am
1 Unit Available
1725 Cedar Crest Drive
1725 Cedar Crest Drive, Linn County, IA
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
4108 sqft
An amazing 4 bedrooms 2.5 bath thats 4,108 sq ft with luscious carpet throughout the main floor and a large attached 2-car garage. Gorgeous tile and intricate design in the kitchen and dining along with beautiful hardwood floors in the basement.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 04:12am
1 Unit Available
3452 Quail Trail Court
3452 Quail Trail Court, Marion, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1925 sqft
This is a very unique townhouse condo that extends your living area with a 12' x 12' screened-in porch and 12' x 12' open deck! This 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bath townhouse is move-in ready! The main level features an open floor plan with vaulted entry,

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
1405 Northview Dr
1405 Northview Drive, Marion, IA
1 Bedroom
$400
1452 sqft
This home is an amazing find; You'll enjoy a private bedroom with all other area shared Amenities included:central air, central heat, dishwasher, storage, washer dryer, yard, and 2 separate 3 season porches, fireplace, .
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Cedar Rapids, IA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Cedar Rapids renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

