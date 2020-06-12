Apartment List
Last updated June 12 2020 at 8:43 PM

22 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Cedar Rapids, IA

Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
18 Units Available
Grand Reserve
6214 Rockwell Dr NE, Cedar Rapids, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,190
1185 sqft
Spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom furnished apartments with walk-in closets, washer and dryer hookups and patio or balcony. Community offers gym, pool, putting green and volleyball court. Near St. Andrews Golf Club. Easy access to I-380.

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3626 King Dr SW
3626 King Drive Southwest, Cedar Rapids, IA
Immaculate Executive Rental with "New House" feel - Property Id: 292679 Hello, I am a hands-on landlord not a big property manager, so when there is a problem I actually respond Located in College Community/Prairie High School district.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
Rent to Own remodeled 3 bed, 3 bath, 2 car at
1456 Parkwood Drive Southeast, Cedar Rapids, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1456 Parkwood Dr SE Cedar Rapids This is a MUST SEE!! Rent To Own this gorgeous mid-century modern ranch. It has all the charm and built-ins, but now with a modern twist.

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Southwest Area
1 Unit Available
Rent to Own 4 bed 2 bath RENT SPECIAL
2693 Schaeffer Drive Southwest, Cedar Rapids, IA
2693 Schaeffer Dr SW Cedar Rapids MUST SEE!! SUMMER RENT SPECIAL- JUST $1395, fi you move in by July 1st! ACT NOW AND SAVE $$$$ Quality living at it's best!! RENT TO OWN this 4 bed 2 bath split foyer home.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 08:20pm
Kenwood Park
1 Unit Available
123 Dawley
123 Dawley Street Northeast, Cedar Rapids, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1800 sqft
Large 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom house in a central location in Cedar Rapids. Semi finished large basement as a second living space. Huge fenced in back yard and detached garage.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 08:20pm
1 Unit Available
4714 Pineview Drive Northeast
4714 Pine View Drive Northeast, Cedar Rapids, IA
TERRIFIC 4 bedroom 2 bath home in a highly desired location. Walking distance to Twin Pines Park and golf course along with close to schools and shopping areas. Great rec room in the lower level and a study room/ office.

1 of 3

Last updated June 12 at 08:20pm
1 Unit Available
1714 Woodside Court Northwest
1714 Woodside Court Northwest, Cedar Rapids, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1080 sqft
More photos and details to come!!! Apply Online! Fast & Easy! (Copy & Paste URL) https://ammtllc.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp/ Schedule A Showing Here! (Copy & Paste URL) https://ammtllc.managebuilding.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 09:35pm
1 Unit Available
2927 Russell Drive Northeast
2927 Russell Drive Northeast, Cedar Rapids, IA
This property is conveniently located on Russell Dr. NE which is a dead end street near the 29th St. exit off I-380. 3 Bedrooms and a full bath on the upper level. The lower level has two large bedrooms with walk-in closets and a 3/4 bath.

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 08:20pm
Cedar Hills
1 Unit Available
603 Olive Drive Northwest
603 Olive Drive Northwest, Cedar Rapids, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1368 sqft
Spacious 3 bedroom split level home. Eat in kitchen that walks out to the large fenced in back yard. 2 separate living spaces.

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 08:20pm
1 Unit Available
1413 32nd Street Northeast
1413 32nd Street Northeast, Cedar Rapids, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1074 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1413 32nd Street Northeast in Cedar Rapids. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 08:20pm
1 Unit Available
1516 Sierra Drive Northeast
1516 Sierra Drive Northeast, Cedar Rapids, IA
Spacious 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath home in a great neighborhood on almost a half acre lot. Remodeled throughout the home with new paint, flooring, light fixtures. The kitchen features white cabinets and stainless steel appliances.

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 08:20pm
1 Unit Available
3816 Elmwood Drive Northeast
3816 Elmwood Drive Northeast, Cedar Rapids, IA
Beautiful house in a quiet neighborhood with 2,400 finished sq. ft., close to schools, and easy access to I-380 and shopping/restaurants. This house is a 4 bedroom 2 bath ranch with stunning hardwood floors coved ceilings.

1 of 34

Last updated June 12 at 08:20pm
Lincolnway Village
1 Unit Available
100 66th Avenue Southwest - 3
100 66th Avenue Southwest, Cedar Rapids, IA
Multiple units available for rent/roomshare right next to Kirkwood in Cedar Rapids! Mostly 4 beds/2baths available with more undergoing renovations right now! Under new ownership and management, you'll have access to our full online rent payment and

1 of 24

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
2526 1st Ave NE
2526 1st Avenue East, Cedar Rapids, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1337 sqft
2526 1st Ave NE Available 05/22/20 6 month lease available! Beautiful home!! Move in ready, many updates its a must see! - Large charming 3 bedroom 2 bath home with several must see highlights! Located on the NE side of Cedar Rapids, this home has

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 08:20pm
1 Unit Available
617 Deer Run Drive Northeast
617 Deer Run Drive Northeast, Cedar Rapids, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
2085 sqft
Apply Online! Fast & Easy! (Copy & Paste URL) https://ammtllc.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp/ Schedule A Showing Here! (Copy & Paste URL) https://ammtllc.managebuilding.
Results within 5 miles of Cedar Rapids

1 of 39

Last updated June 12 at 08:20pm
1 Unit Available
1725 Cedar Crest Drive
1725 Cedar Crest Drive, Linn County, IA
An amazing 4 bedrooms 2.5 bath thats 4,108 sq ft with luscious carpet throughout the main floor and a large attached 2-car garage. Gorgeous tile and intricate design in the kitchen and dining along with beautiful hardwood floors in the basement.

1 of 28

Last updated June 12 at 08:20pm
1 Unit Available
3452 Quail Trail Court
3452 Quail Trail Court, Marion, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1925 sqft
This is a very unique townhouse condo that extends your living area with a 12' x 12' screened-in porch and 12' x 12' open deck! This 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bath townhouse is move-in ready! The main level features an open floor plan with vaulted entry,

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 08:20pm
1 Unit Available
1201 Wilson Court SW
1201 Wilson Ct, Linn County, IA
Beautiful single family home on almost an acre of land. Five large bedrooms, three full baths, including room for an office. Geothermal for heating and A/C, well water, including water softener.
Results within 10 miles of Cedar Rapids

1 of 33

Last updated June 12 at 09:35pm
1 Unit Available
460 Cameron Way
460 Cameron Way, North Liberty, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1590 sqft
AVAILABLE 8/1/20 [VIDEO TOUR - ACTUAL UNIT - #203] https://youtu.be/MtBf7Aojttg 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom condo located in North Liberty. This 2nd floor condo is located in a secure building and features central air and in unit washer and dryer.

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Penn
1 Unit Available
1645 Timberwolf Dr
1645 Timber Wolf Dr, North Liberty, IA
Beautiful 5 Bed North Liberty Ranch - This home is in a great neighborhood (Fox Run) with great neighbors. There are five bedrooms, three bathrooms, maple hardwood floors, custom cabinets, two fireplaces and a ton of extra storage.

1 of 28

Last updated June 12 at 09:35pm
1 Unit Available
2190 West Lake Road
2190 West Lake Road, North Liberty, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1180 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW [VIDEO TOUR - SIMILAR UNIT - 2300 #201] https://youtu.be/P3__PQzMjT4 NOTE: 2190 #202 has washer & dryer located in the kitchen/dining room area. Video shows laundry located in the master bathroom.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 08:20pm
Penn
1 Unit Available
413 West Zeller Street - 413
413 West Zeller Street, North Liberty, IA
3 Bedrooms
$990
975 sqft
Spacious 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom unit in a great location in North Liberty. Step outside to the associations huge lawn area that connects to the main bike trail through town. Walking distance to shopping center, restaurants/bars, ice cream shop.

June 2020 Cedar Rapids Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Cedar Rapids Rent Report. Cedar Rapids rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Cedar Rapids rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

Cedar Rapids rents declined moderately over the past month

Cedar Rapids rents have declined 0.3% over the past month, but have remained steady at 0.2% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Cedar Rapids stand at $680 for a one-bedroom apartment and $898 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Cedar Rapids' year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.5%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Iowa

    Throughout the past year, rents have remained steady in the city of Cedar Rapids, but other cities across the entire state have seen rents increase. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Iowa, 7 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.5% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Iowa City is the most expensive of all Iowa's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,129; of the 10 largest cities in Iowa that we have data for, Ankeny, Des Moines, and Ames, where two-bedrooms go for $793, $808, and $986, respectively, are the three major cities in the state to see rents fall year-over-year (-1.9%, -0.6%, and -0.5%).
    • Council Bluffs, Waterloo, and West Des Moines have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (3.3%, 2.7%, and 1.2%, respectively).

    Cedar Rapids rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    Rent growth in Cedar Rapids has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Cedar Rapids is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Cedar Rapids' median two-bedroom rent of $898 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the stagnant growth in Cedar Rapids.
    • While rents in Cedar Rapids remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), Denver (-0.4%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $3,071, $1,188, and $1,351 respectively.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Cedar Rapids than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is nearly three-and-a-half times the price in Cedar Rapids.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

