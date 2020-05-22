All apartments in Cedar Rapids
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:11 PM

6515 Boxwood Lane Northeast

6515 Boxwood Lane Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

6515 Boxwood Lane Northeast, Cedar Rapids, IA 52402

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
dogs allowed
Come visit this lovely NE Cedar Rapids 3 bedroom 1.5 bath Split foyer home with deck off the kitchen, and 2 stall garage! Newer Carpet and kitchen flooring! Fenced yard.

Central Air!

Stove and Refrigerator provided!

Cat's welcome with additional security deposit.

Renters Insurance Required.

Please call Eagle Property Management to schedule a viewing. Due to Social Distancing we are showing the property while it is occupied. We will begin showings after July 1, 2020. Thank you.

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6515 Boxwood Lane Northeast have any available units?
6515 Boxwood Lane Northeast doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cedar Rapids, IA.
How much is rent in Cedar Rapids, IA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cedar Rapids Rent Report.
What amenities does 6515 Boxwood Lane Northeast have?
Some of 6515 Boxwood Lane Northeast's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6515 Boxwood Lane Northeast currently offering any rent specials?
6515 Boxwood Lane Northeast isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6515 Boxwood Lane Northeast pet-friendly?
Yes, 6515 Boxwood Lane Northeast is pet friendly.
Does 6515 Boxwood Lane Northeast offer parking?
Yes, 6515 Boxwood Lane Northeast does offer parking.
Does 6515 Boxwood Lane Northeast have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6515 Boxwood Lane Northeast does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6515 Boxwood Lane Northeast have a pool?
No, 6515 Boxwood Lane Northeast does not have a pool.
Does 6515 Boxwood Lane Northeast have accessible units?
No, 6515 Boxwood Lane Northeast does not have accessible units.
Does 6515 Boxwood Lane Northeast have units with dishwashers?
No, 6515 Boxwood Lane Northeast does not have units with dishwashers.
