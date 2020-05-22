6515 Boxwood Lane Northeast

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly parking garage dogs allowed

Come visit this lovely NE Cedar Rapids 3 bedroom 1.5 bath Split foyer home with deck off the kitchen, and 2 stall garage! Newer Carpet and kitchen flooring! Fenced yard.



Central Air!



Stove and Refrigerator provided!



Cat's welcome with additional security deposit.



Renters Insurance Required.



Please call Eagle Property Management to schedule a viewing. Due to Social Distancing we are showing the property while it is occupied. We will begin showings after July 1, 2020. Thank you.



