Last updated June 12 2020 at 2:01 AM

246 15th St NW

246 15th Street Northwest · (319) 826-6297
Location

246 15th Street Northwest, Cedar Rapids, IA 52405

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. Jul 9

$900

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1448 sqft

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Gorgeous 2-story home available for rent on the NW side! This 2 bed/1.5 bath features beautiful hardwood floors, updated paint and trim, updated appliances and light fixtures, AND sits on over 8,000 sqft of land! Meticulously maintained, this property is perfect for anyone looking for their slice of heaven to call home! Located just south of Roosevelt and north of Cleveland Park, you're not far from any of your local favorites!

Apply Online! Fast & Easy! (Copy & Paste URL)
https://ammtllc.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp/

Schedule A Showing Here! (Copy & Paste URL)
https://ammtllc.managebuilding.com/Resident/public/custom/20

RENT: $900-1000 *DEPENDING ON CREDIT AND BACKGROUND

AMMT, LLC
ammtllc.managebuilding.com
Licensed Real Estate Brokerage in the state of Iowa
Coldwell Banker Hedges
141 34th Street Drive SE
Cedar Rapids, IA 52403

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 246 15th St NW have any available units?
246 15th St NW has a unit available for $900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Cedar Rapids, IA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cedar Rapids Rent Report.
Is 246 15th St NW currently offering any rent specials?
246 15th St NW isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 246 15th St NW pet-friendly?
No, 246 15th St NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cedar Rapids.
Does 246 15th St NW offer parking?
No, 246 15th St NW does not offer parking.
Does 246 15th St NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 246 15th St NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 246 15th St NW have a pool?
No, 246 15th St NW does not have a pool.
Does 246 15th St NW have accessible units?
No, 246 15th St NW does not have accessible units.
Does 246 15th St NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 246 15th St NW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 246 15th St NW have units with air conditioning?
No, 246 15th St NW does not have units with air conditioning.
