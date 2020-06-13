246 15th St NW

Amenities

Gorgeous 2-story home available for rent on the NW side! This 2 bed/1.5 bath features beautiful hardwood floors, updated paint and trim, updated appliances and light fixtures, AND sits on over 8,000 sqft of land! Meticulously maintained, this property is perfect for anyone looking for their slice of heaven to call home! Located just south of Roosevelt and north of Cleveland Park, you're not far from any of your local favorites!



RENT: $900-1000 *DEPENDING ON CREDIT AND BACKGROUND



