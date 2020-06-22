All apartments in Cedar Rapids
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:19 PM

1544 C. Ave NE

1544 C Avenue Northeast · (515) 238-4649 ext. 5152384649
Location

1544 C Avenue Northeast, Cedar Rapids, IA 52402
Mound View

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1544 C. Ave NE · Avail. now

$1,050

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 916 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fire pit
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
fire pit
parking
garage
NE Side 3 Bedroom near Coe - This charming three-bedroom home in NE Cedar Rapids is a must-see! Highlights include hardwood floors in the living area, screened-in front porch perfect for enjoying the summer on, and a two-stall garage with alley access. The fenced in back yard is great for children and pets, and includes a small vegetable garden and fire pit. There is handicapped access through the backdoor with a ramp leading into the house. Several updates, including insulation in the walls, attic, and basement, updated electrical, remodeled bedrooms, and new windows in some rooms. The location near Coe College is ideal for easy access to I-380 and downtown Cedar Rapids. All appliances are included with the home.

(RLNE5817545)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1544 C. Ave NE have any available units?
1544 C. Ave NE has a unit available for $1,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Cedar Rapids, IA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cedar Rapids Rent Report.
What amenities does 1544 C. Ave NE have?
Some of 1544 C. Ave NE's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1544 C. Ave NE currently offering any rent specials?
1544 C. Ave NE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1544 C. Ave NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1544 C. Ave NE is pet friendly.
Does 1544 C. Ave NE offer parking?
Yes, 1544 C. Ave NE does offer parking.
Does 1544 C. Ave NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1544 C. Ave NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1544 C. Ave NE have a pool?
No, 1544 C. Ave NE does not have a pool.
Does 1544 C. Ave NE have accessible units?
Yes, 1544 C. Ave NE has accessible units.
Does 1544 C. Ave NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1544 C. Ave NE does not have units with dishwashers.
