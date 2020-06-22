1544 C. Ave NE

Amenities

NE Side 3 Bedroom near Coe - This charming three-bedroom home in NE Cedar Rapids is a must-see! Highlights include hardwood floors in the living area, screened-in front porch perfect for enjoying the summer on, and a two-stall garage with alley access. The fenced in back yard is great for children and pets, and includes a small vegetable garden and fire pit. There is handicapped access through the backdoor with a ramp leading into the house. Several updates, including insulation in the walls, attic, and basement, updated electrical, remodeled bedrooms, and new windows in some rooms. The location near Coe College is ideal for easy access to I-380 and downtown Cedar Rapids. All appliances are included with the home.



