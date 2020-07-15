Amenities

Cozy 2 BDRM Home 1029 7th St. Boone, IOWA - Thanks for looking at one of our rentals!

1029 7th St. Boone, IA 50036



Some details you might like to know on this available unit:

Size: Small 776 sq. ft. (est.)

Accessibility: 2 story

Bedrooms: 2 small bedrooms

Bathrooms: ¾ Bath

Parking: Off Street, 1 vehicle

Appliances: Stove, Fridge, Window A/C

Laundry: W/D;

Utilities:Tenant Pays ALL -Gas, electric, water, garbage

Amenities: Mowing provided



Up to two approved animals allowed with additional rent.



Tenant Responsibilities: Renter’s Insurance, Holding fee (Converts to Security Deposit upon possession), Last Month's PrePaid rent, first month's rent, verifiable income of at least three times the rent., snow removal for driveway and public walk.



Questions? Email us or call us at 515-433-2193 or simply go to our website, www.mcrentals.org, see this unit and others and submit your online application for consideration.



You can see other available units and APPLY at our website www.mcrentals.org As soon as we know about an upcoming vacancy, we post it to our website.



If you have more questions, please call us at 515-433-2193.



(RLNE4937896)