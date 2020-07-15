All apartments in Boone
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:17 PM

1029 7th St.

1029 7th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1029 7th Street, Boone, IA 50036

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Cozy 2 BDRM Home 1029 7th St. Boone, IOWA - Thanks for looking at one of our rentals!
1029 7th St. Boone, IA 50036

Some details you might like to know on this available unit:
Size: Small 776 sq. ft. (est.)
Accessibility: 2 story
Bedrooms: 2 small bedrooms
Bathrooms: ¾ Bath
Parking: Off Street, 1 vehicle
Appliances: Stove, Fridge, Window A/C
Laundry: W/D;
Utilities:Tenant Pays ALL -Gas, electric, water, garbage
Amenities: Mowing provided

Up to two approved animals allowed with additional rent.

Tenant Responsibilities: Renter’s Insurance, Holding fee (Converts to Security Deposit upon possession), Last Month's PrePaid rent, first month's rent, verifiable income of at least three times the rent., snow removal for driveway and public walk.

Questions? Email us or call us at 515-433-2193 or simply go to our website, www.mcrentals.org, see this unit and others and submit your online application for consideration.

You can see other available units and APPLY at our website www.mcrentals.org As soon as we know about an upcoming vacancy, we post it to our website. We don’t generally know about an upcoming availability more than 30 days in advance.

Again, thanks for your interest in this unit. We hope we have been able to answer all of your questions. If you have more questions, please call us at 515-433-2193.

(RLNE4937896)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1029 7th St. have any available units?
1029 7th St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boone, IA.
What amenities does 1029 7th St. have?
Some of 1029 7th St.'s amenities include pet friendly, parking, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1029 7th St. currently offering any rent specials?
1029 7th St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1029 7th St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1029 7th St. is pet friendly.
Does 1029 7th St. offer parking?
Yes, 1029 7th St. offers parking.
Does 1029 7th St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1029 7th St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1029 7th St. have a pool?
No, 1029 7th St. does not have a pool.
Does 1029 7th St. have accessible units?
No, 1029 7th St. does not have accessible units.
Does 1029 7th St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1029 7th St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1029 7th St. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1029 7th St. has units with air conditioning.
