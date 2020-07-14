/
5 Apartments For Rent Near Iowa Central Community College
Phillips Luxury Apartments
1015 5th Avenue North, Fort Dodge, IA
Studio
$800
565 sqft
1 Bedroom
$688
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$855
1002 sqft
COME HOME TO LUXURY LIVING!
718 South 19th Street
718 South 19th Street, Fort Dodge, IA
4 Bedrooms
$895
1232 sqft
6- 12 month lease 4beds 2.5 baths - At 718 S 19th St, Fort Dodge, IA. $895 per mo- renter pays utilities. Big house with 4 rooms (2 with walk in closets- upstairs), 2 full bathrooms (one with shower, one with bathtub) & a half bathroom in basement.
411 South 18th St
411 South 18th Street, Fort Dodge, IA
2 Bedrooms
$625
904 sqft
151 7th Ave North
151 7th Avenue North, Fort Dodge, IA
2 Bedrooms
$675
1150 sqft
Spacious 2 bedroom, 1 car garage $675 - Available 4/13/20 this is a spacious 2 bedroom with a 1 car garage. 1.25 baths. Hardwood floors. $675 per mo/deposit. Pets with additional fee. (RLNE5755753)
1611 6th Ave North
1611 6th Avenue North, Fort Dodge, IA
3 Bedrooms
$695
1320 sqft
