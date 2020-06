Amenities

Unit Amenities w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Available 08/01/20 Available August 1st, 2020. Contact us today to schedule a viewing and take advantage of our great specials!!!



Very fun location right across the street from Jack Trice Stadium. Walk to class or jump on the bus to get to campus. You will enjoy the 1500 square feet of finished space in this 3 bedroom 2 bath duplex. Upstairs has 2 bedrooms and a bathroom. Main floor is the common areas with the living room, dining room and kitchen. The lower level has the third bedroom and another bathroom. Also downstairs is the laundry hook-ups and some storage space. Off street parking, one car garage and private back yard make this property a must see!



