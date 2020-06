Amenities

5244 Schubert Street Available 09/01/20 5244 Schubert Street, Available August 1st! - This spacious 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home is located in west Ames in a quiet neighborhood. Features many luxurious updates you would expect to see if purchasing a home. Kitchen has granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. As you walk in the front door, there is large coat closet to put down your belongings from the day. Then a hallway with the half bath. The hallway leads to the kitchen and dining room area. Off the dining room is the living room which has large windows to let in a lot of natural light. Upstairs you'll find 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. One of which is located off the master. This home is complete with a washer/dryer included for your convenience. Large back yard for many fun activities. This immaculately cared for home is waiting for you to move in and enjoy! Available August 1st! No Undergrads. Call us today for your showing! 515-232-5240



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3245350)