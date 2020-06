Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly some paid utils

Unit Amenities in unit laundry Property Amenities pet friendly

519 9th Street Available 08/01/19 1 bed/1 bath - Downtown Ames - 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment located in downtown Ames! Features a washer/dryer in the unit for your convenience! Water and garbage utilities included in your monthly rent. In addition, lawn care and snow removal services are provided. Pets are welcome! Call today to set up a showing!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4786866)