Amenities

in unit laundry garage

Unit Amenities in unit laundry Property Amenities parking garage

3906 Ontario St. Available 07/17/20 2 Bedroom Duplex Available 7/17/2020 - Sublease

*3-D Tour*

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=Jnn9ks3AJ31

*this is a tour of a similar duplex unit



This 2 bedroom duplex is located in a quiet neighborhood in West Ames. It includes plenty of parking and a 1 car garage. The basement provides plenty of storage. The clean and well maintained interior of this unit will make you feel right at home.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3296360)