3304 Emerald Drive Available 08/01/20 $2400/- CREDIT. Very Spacious 3-Bed / 2.5-Bath Townhome with 2-Car Garage - CALL 515-203-4200 or Email info@dsmpropertymanagement.com to schedule a showing.



TOWN HOME FEATURES:



-Located in South Ames in a quiet neighborhood

-Open floor plan on both levels

-Master Suite with attached full bath

-Vaulted Ceilings

-Two-Car Garage

-Minutes to Interstates/Highways

-Snow Removal, Lawn Care and Trash Included

-In-unit washer and dryer

-Pets at additional monthly cost

-All appliances (oven range, refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher) included



We have several similar units in Ankeny, Grimes, Pleasant Hill, and Johnston.

