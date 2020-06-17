Amenities
3304 Emerald Drive Available 08/01/20 $2400/- CREDIT. Very Spacious 3-Bed / 2.5-Bath Townhome with 2-Car Garage - CALL 515-203-4200 or Email info@dsmpropertymanagement.com to schedule a showing.
TOWN HOME FEATURES:
-Located in South Ames in a quiet neighborhood
-Open floor plan on both levels
-Master Suite with attached full bath
-Vaulted Ceilings
-Two-Car Garage
-Minutes to Interstates/Highways
-Snow Removal, Lawn Care and Trash Included
-In-unit washer and dryer
-Pets at additional monthly cost
-All appliances (oven range, refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher) included
We have several similar units in Ankeny, Grimes, Pleasant Hill, and Johnston.
