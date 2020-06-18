Amenities

2334 Baker Street Available 08/01/20 2334 Baker Street, Available August 1st! - Fabulous 1920s home that won design awards in it's time! 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom house with more closet space than other homes of this age. Home is wired for stereo sound throughout. Possibility of home security system. Fenced-in yard and one stall garage. Tenant pays for all utilities (electricity, gas, water, garbage, cable, internet, lawn care, and snow removal.) Laundry hookups are available for your own washer/dryer in basement. Contemporary colors, original woodwork, and charming front picket fence! If you love older homes but want all the current gadgets and conveniences, you'll be in heaven in this home! Located in Central Ames just south of Iowa State University in an established single family home neighborhood. Please call the Triplett Companies office today to schedule a showing at 515-232-5240!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4560736)