Ames, IA
2334 Baker Street
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:13 PM

2334 Baker Street

2334 Baker Street · (515) 232-5240
Location

2334 Baker Street, Ames, IA 50014
South Campus Area

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2334 Baker Street · Avail. Aug 1

$1,100

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1200 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
internet access
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
2334 Baker Street Available 08/01/20 2334 Baker Street, Available August 1st! - Fabulous 1920s home that won design awards in it's time! 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom house with more closet space than other homes of this age. Home is wired for stereo sound throughout. Possibility of home security system. Fenced-in yard and one stall garage. Tenant pays for all utilities (electricity, gas, water, garbage, cable, internet, lawn care, and snow removal.) Laundry hookups are available for your own washer/dryer in basement. Contemporary colors, original woodwork, and charming front picket fence! If you love older homes but want all the current gadgets and conveniences, you'll be in heaven in this home! Located in Central Ames just south of Iowa State University in an established single family home neighborhood. Please call the Triplett Companies office today to schedule a showing at 515-232-5240!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4560736)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2334 Baker Street have any available units?
2334 Baker Street has a unit available for $1,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Ames, IA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Ames Rent Report.
Is 2334 Baker Street currently offering any rent specials?
2334 Baker Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2334 Baker Street pet-friendly?
No, 2334 Baker Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ames.
Does 2334 Baker Street offer parking?
Yes, 2334 Baker Street does offer parking.
Does 2334 Baker Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2334 Baker Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2334 Baker Street have a pool?
No, 2334 Baker Street does not have a pool.
Does 2334 Baker Street have accessible units?
No, 2334 Baker Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2334 Baker Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2334 Baker Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2334 Baker Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2334 Baker Street does not have units with air conditioning.
