2146 Sunset Drive
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:13 PM

2146 Sunset Drive

2146 Sunset Drive · (515) 232-5240
Location

2146 Sunset Drive, Ames, IA 50014
South Campus Area

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2146 Sunset Drive · Avail. Aug 1

$1,250

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 979 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
gym
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
gym
2146 Sunset Drive Available 08/01/20 3 Bedroom Duplex, Available August - This comfortable 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom duplex is available beginning August 1st This 3 bedroom 1 bathroom home is very close to campus. Washer/Dryer located in unit. Garbage, lawn care and snow removal are included! Tenant pays for utilities. Located in Ames School District. Hardwood floors on main level and upstairs have been resealed. Don't miss your chance to live this close to campus at a discounted rate. Includes an Anytime Fitness Membership. Option to renew for the following year! Garbage, lawn care and snow removal are included in rent.

(RLNE4562722)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2146 Sunset Drive have any available units?
2146 Sunset Drive has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Ames, IA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Ames Rent Report.
Is 2146 Sunset Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2146 Sunset Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2146 Sunset Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2146 Sunset Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ames.
Does 2146 Sunset Drive offer parking?
No, 2146 Sunset Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2146 Sunset Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2146 Sunset Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2146 Sunset Drive have a pool?
No, 2146 Sunset Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2146 Sunset Drive have accessible units?
No, 2146 Sunset Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2146 Sunset Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2146 Sunset Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2146 Sunset Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2146 Sunset Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
