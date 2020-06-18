Amenities

2146 Sunset Drive Available 08/01/20 3 Bedroom Duplex, Available August - This comfortable 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom duplex is available beginning August 1st This 3 bedroom 1 bathroom home is very close to campus. Washer/Dryer located in unit. Garbage, lawn care and snow removal are included! Tenant pays for utilities. Located in Ames School District. Hardwood floors on main level and upstairs have been resealed. Don't miss your chance to live this close to campus at a discounted rate. Includes an Anytime Fitness Membership. Option to renew for the following year! Garbage, lawn care and snow removal are included in rent.



