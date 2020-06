Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly carport parking internet access

1004 26th Available 08/01/20 2 Bedroom Townhome Available August 1st, 2020 - Located in North Ames, our Melrose Park town homes provide a quiet, comfortable atmosphere fit for everyone. The 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom unit comes with a partially finished basement, a washer/dryer in unit, central A/C, and a carport. The landlord provides gas (heat), water/sewer, Internet, and basic cable. Tenants are responsible for electricity only.



(RLNE3411403)