Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:20 AM
17 Apartments for rent in Altoona, IA with pool
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2109 9th Street SW
2109 9th Street Southwest, Altoona, IA
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
1802 sqft
SPACIOUS!! 4 Bedroom, 3.5 Bath Home in Altoona - Click below to view our virtual tour! https://my.matterport.
Last updated July 12 at 11:35pm
1 Unit Available
501 9th St South East
501 9th Street Southeast, Altoona, IA
4 Bedrooms
$1,175
1554 sqft
Must see unit! This is on a quiet street located in Altoona. Close to town and the highway for commuters. Features hardwood floors throughout with two bedrooms and one bathroom. Close to Centennial and Spring Creek Schools! ONE pet allowed.
Results within 10 miles of Altoona
Last updated July 13 at 06:41am
9 Units Available
Pioneer Park
Sutton Hill
2100 King Ave, Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
$658
631 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$685
775 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Sutton Hill in Des Moines. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 13 at 06:40am
2 Units Available
East Village
Velocity
200 Des Moines Street, Des Moines, IA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,395
861 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Velocity, our community of gorgeous apartments in the East Village neighborhood of Des Moines, IA. Just minutes away from downtown, our studio or 1-3 bedroom floor plans will make you live right at home!
Last updated July 13 at 06:18am
50 Units Available
Downtown Des Moines
LINC
210 Southwest 11th Street, Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
$1,202
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,602
1254 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,302
1445 sqft
Welcome to LINC at Gray's Station, the beautiful apartment community in downtown Des Moines' newest neighborhood. Connected to everything the city has to offer, our 1-3 bedroom floor plans will make you feel right at home!
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
9 Units Available
Downtown Des Moines
Confluence on 3rd
103 SW 3rd St, Des Moines, IA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,079
634 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,605
1080 sqft
Conveniently located next to Des Moines passenger depot. Luxurious resort-style community features 24-hour gym, car wash area, parking, and pool. Well-appointed units include dishwasher, garbage disposal, and hardwood floors.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
10 Units Available
Ashbrooke
415 NE Delaware Ave, Ankeny, IA
1 Bedroom
$820
572 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$760
794 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$999
980 sqft
***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
Last updated July 13 at 06:40am
7 Units Available
River Woods
Rosemont Place
2202 E Rose Ave, Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$725
980 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$900
1091 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Rosemont Place in Des Moines. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 13 at 06:24am
2 Units Available
Downtown Des Moines
Income Restricted - Rumely Lofts
104 SW 4th St, Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
$746
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$887
1006 sqft
A historically charming building near area amenities. Onsite amenities include a fitness center, media center, and community room. Spacious, updated interiors with large windows, high ceilings, and stained concrete flooring.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
3 Units Available
Downtown Des Moines
Flux
1400 Walnut St, Des Moines, IA
Studio
$883
370 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,062
605 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
This newly constructed community features open layouts, nine-foot ceilings, and lots of storage. Cool, modern kitchens with stainless steel appliances. On-site rooftop lounge, outdoor courtyard, and stunning views of the city.
Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
21 Units Available
Downtown Des Moines
The Parker at Seventh
615 Park St, Des Moines, IA
Studio
$875
495 sqft
1 Bedroom
$820
525 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$980
727 sqft
Downtown apartments with views of the Des Moines skyline. Stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors and microwaves. Cable television included. Community area with Wi-Fi. Close to public transportation.
Last updated July 9 at 11:24am
1 Unit Available
Sherman Hill
Ingersoll Square
1900 High Street, #C303, Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
962 sqft
2000 High St 1-200 Available 08/01/20 Second Story Large Two Bedroom - Pets Welcome-No Weight Limit or Breed Restrictions Surface Parking Included with Rent Elevator in Building Close to Downtown Live by Work & Play Onsite Gym Dog Park and
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
202 Units Available
East Village
District at 6th
201 Southeast 6th Street, Des Moines, IA
Studio
$925
578 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,100
887 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,615
1052 sqft
In-person & virtual tour options now available! District @ 6th is Des Moines' newest and best apartment community.
Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
6 Units Available
Carpenter
1217 24th St
1217 24th Street, Des Moines, IA
Studio
$695
387 sqft
1 Bedroom
$790
581 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1217 24th St in Des Moines. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 12 at 11:35pm
1 Unit Available
Pioneer Park
1869 Virginia Cir
1869 Virginia Circle, Des Moines, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
588 sqft
A Charming 2 bedroom 1 bath duplex. Recently updated and ready to rent. Kitchen is large with walkout to large backyard. Bedrooms are on the upper level. Close to parks and schools.
Last updated July 12 at 11:35pm
1 Unit Available
Chesterfield
2544 Vale St
2544 Vale Street, Des Moines, IA
2 Bedrooms
$850
688 sqft
Walk into the front door of this cozy house into the large open living. Off of the living room is the open kitchen with tons of storage and cupboards. The bedrooms are a good size and located right near the bathroom.
Last updated July 12 at 11:35pm
1 Unit Available
Mondamin Presidential
1321 Clark St
1321 Clark Street, Des Moines, IA
4 Bedrooms
$1,200
1496 sqft
Four Bedroom One Bathroom Home! Centrally located and minutes from Downtown, Drake University, Grocery, Grays Lake and the list goes on! Features wooden floors throughout, a walk out basement to the large backyard.
