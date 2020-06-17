453 N 10th St

Amenities
Amazing 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom unit in Adel. Amenities included: wheelchair accessible, central air, central heat, dishwasher, and washer dryer. No Utilities included. Is pet friendly. Date Available: Jul 3rd 2020. $1,000/month rent. $1,000 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page or contact Catherine Countryman at 320-333-0403 to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.
Pictures are of unit 451 next to unit 453. They are the exact same construction.