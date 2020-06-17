All apartments in Adel
Last updated June 17 2020 at 7:05 AM

453 N 10th St

453 N 10th St · (320) 333-0403
Location

453 N 10th St, Adel, IA 50003

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. Jul 3

$1,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1300 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
accessible
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
parking
Amazing 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom unit in Adel. Amenities included: wheelchair accessible, central air, central heat, dishwasher, and washer dryer. No Utilities included. Is pet friendly. Date Available: Jul 3rd 2020. $1,000/month rent. $1,000 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page or contact Catherine Countryman at 320-333-0403 to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.

Pictures are of unit 451 next to unit 453. They are the exact same construction.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.

