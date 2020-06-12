/
3 bedroom apartments
122 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Waipio, HI
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Waipahu
1 Unit Available
94-1069 Lumiaina St # 1
94-1069 Lumiauau Street, Waipio, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1730 sqft
NEWLY BUILT 2ND STORY UNIT IN A SINGLE FAMILY HOME - SEPARATE ENTRANCE - 94-1069 Lumiaina St # 1, WAIPAHU, HI 96797 - UPSTAIRS UNIT IN A SINGLE FAMILY HOME.
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Waipahu
1 Unit Available
94-877 Lumiiki Street
94-877 Lumiiki Street, Waipio, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
950 sqft
READY TO MOVE IN!!! Fully renovated 3-Bedroom unit. Brand New Stainless Steel Appliances with plank flooring. Spacious home with a very nice open space in living room. Great Central location in Crestview.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Mililani - Waipio - Melemanu
1 Unit Available
94-480 PUNONO ST
94-480 Punono Street, Mililani Town, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1300 sqft
Punono Street, 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath single family home - This property is located near the end of a cul-de-sac and is a rim lot. This two story 3 bedroom, 2.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Mililani - Waipio - Melemanu
1 Unit Available
94-505 AHAULA ST.
94-505 Ahaula Street, Mililani Town, HI
Come and discover Mililani - Mililani Single Family Home with Yard Service! - Located in the heart of Mililani this 4/2.5 two story newly updated home with two car garage has everything you need.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Waipahu
1 Unit Available
94-1002 Mahinahina Street
94-1002 Mahinahina Street, Waikele, HI
3 Bedrooms
$3,350
1600 sqft
WAIKELE LIVING!! 3 Bed, 2 Bath, 2 Car Garage with fabulous views of the Golf Course!! - Rental Address: 94-1002 Mahinahina Street Waipahu, HI 96797 Rent: $3,350.00 Per Month Deposit: $3,350.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Pearl City
1 Unit Available
1398 Hooli Circle
1398 Hooli Circle, Pearl City, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
972 sqft
Quiet Home in Pearl City 3bd, 2ba, 1pkg 972sqft. $2250 - Quiet Home in Pearl City 3bd, 2ba, 1pkg 972sqft. $2250 Enjoy this quiet home in Pearl City. Be the first to live in this newly renovated 3bd, 2 bath property located next to a large park.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Pearl City
1 Unit Available
1164 Hoola Place #7E - Hale Ola
1164 Hoola Place, Pearl City, HI
Hale Ola Townhome - 4 bedrooms, 1.5 baths and 1 Assigned Parking Stall - This charming split-level townhome with 4 bedrooms, 1.
Last updated June 12 at 08:20pm
Pearl City
1 Unit Available
1103 Acacia Rd Unit 306
1103 Acacia Road, Pearl City, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
771 sqft
This well maintained unit is located on the 3rd floor and offers 3bdrm 2bth with 1 open parking stall and a lanai. Unit comes with all major appliances and the washer and dryer are in the unit.
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Mililani - Waipio - Melemanu
1 Unit Available
94-1014 Ahahui Place
94-1014 Ahahui Place, Mililani Town, HI
Great family home in thriving community. Lots of yard space for children, this 2-story home gives you lots of room to move around. 2-car secured covered garage. No smoking, *pets negotiable. Tenant responsible for all utilities.
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Pearl City
1 Unit Available
1520 Hooli Circle
1520 Hooli Circle, Pearl City, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1242 sqft
3 bedroom, 2 bath unit in Duplex with a separate dining area and 270sf covered deck. Many fruit trees and large garden with flowers and plants. One covered parking in the garage. Plenty street parking available. Washer & Dryer in the garage.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
Waipahu
17 Units Available
Oasis Townhomes
94-207 Wipahu Street, Waipahu, HI
3 Bedrooms
$1,981
998 sqft
Located just 12 miles from Wheeler Army Airfield. Units include laundry, patios or balconies, hardwood floors, and walk-in closets. Community features BBQ grill, clubhouse, e-payments, gym, parking and pool
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Pearl City
1 Unit Available
98-1060 Komo Mai Dr. #D
98-1060 Komo Mai Drive, Pearl City, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1435 sqft
Extremely spacious 3 Bed, 2.5 Bath, 2 Car Garage Townhouse located at Hillside Terrace in Aiea!! - Hillside Terrace Two 98-1060 Komo Mai Dr.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Aiea
1 Unit Available
99-108 puakala place A
99-108 Puakala Street, Aiea, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1200 sqft
Unit A Available 06/30/20 Beautiful duplex upstair with phenomenal location - Property Id: 297186 This recently renovated beautiful upstairs of a duplex home located conveniently in Aiea, 2 minutes from the bus-line, 5 minutes away from highway,
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Ewa
1 Unit Available
91-249 MAKALAUNA PL 13
91-249 Makaluana Place, Ewa Gentry, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1200 sqft
Available 06/15/20 MUST SEE!! 3 BEDROOM OASIS - Property Id: 294478 Must see this remolded 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom single family home in Ewa Beach. Sits at the end of of a cul de sac. Full use community pool, bbq, and clubhouse.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Ewa
1 Unit Available
91-1072 Kaunoa St.
91-1072 Kaunoa Street, West Loch Estate, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1248 sqft
Westloch Estates - Three bedroom Home - Foster Realty, Inc.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Pearl City
1 Unit Available
2376 AHAKAPU STREET
2376 Ahakapu Street, Pearl City, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1398 sqft
Lovely Central Location in Pearl City! - Not only is the inside amazing. Step outside and see Pearl Harbor and Sunset Views from your front yard! This 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath unit has just been remodeled.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Aiea
1 Unit Available
98-1040 Moanalua Road 1-306
98-1040 Moanalua Road, Waimalu, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
900 sqft
Pearlridge Gardens #1-306 - Property Id: 282343 3 bedroom, 2 bath, with 2 parking. 3rd floor walk-up.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Waipahu
1 Unit Available
94-1211 Heahea St
94-1211 Heahea Street, Royal Kunia, HI
3 Bedrooms
$4,250
2079 sqft
94-1211 Heahea St Available 09/01/20 Tucked away in paradise with amazing views on the edge of Kunia Golf Course - Located on a quiet cul de sac and backed against Kunia Golf Course this 3 bedroom 3 bath 2 car garage has recently been remodeled with
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Ewa
1 Unit Available
91-1143 Kanela St.
91-1143 Kanela Street, Ewa Gentry, HI
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
1322 sqft
Spacious 3 bedroom, 2.5 Bath Single Family House w/ Solar PV Panels, 2 Car Garage in Ewa Gentry. - CALL / TEXT KIMOLI (RS-79941) FOR SCHEDULED VIEWING @ 808-699-9350 VIDEO TOUR: https://youtu.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Mililani Mauka - Launani Valley
1 Unit Available
95-1071 Koolani Drive
95-1071 Koolani Drive, Mililani Mauka, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
968 sqft
3 Bedroom / 2 Bath Townhouse, second floor unit with 1 Assigned Parking and 1 Open Parking. Living: 968 sf. Washer/Dryer in unit, window A/C units, tile and carpet flooring. Private, fenced-in courtyard. Beautiful, gated community.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Ewa
1 Unit Available
91-1203 Kuano'o Street
91-1203 Kuanoo Street, Ewa Gentry, HI
4 bdrms/ 3 ba/ attached garage/ fenced yard - Property Id: 97920 91-1203 Kuanoo Street Ewa Beach, HI 96706 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, 2 story single family home, enclosed garage fits 2 cars + driveway, and ample street parking / 2,381 sf/ covered
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Pearl City
1 Unit Available
1480 Makamua Street
1480 Makamua Street, Pearl City, HI
Pearl City 4 Bedroom 2 Bathroom 3 Car Carport Single Family Home with a Fenced Yard - This is a 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 3 parking carport, 1264 square foot Single Family Home.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Wahiawa
1 Unit Available
133 Lakeview Unit #5
133 Lakeview Cir, Wahiawa, HI
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
747 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW! 3BR/1BA/2PKG IN WAHIAWA - CALL LOA DURANTE (RS-80146) FOR VIEWING @ 808-670-8015 VIDEO TOUR: https://youtu.be/KKUKlNWUg58 DESCRIPTION: Well maintained 3BR/1BA/2PKG upstairs unit.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Mililani Mauka - Launani Valley
1 Unit Available
95-1151 Makaikai St #108
95-1151 Makaikai St, Mililani Mauka, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
95-1151 Makaikai St #108 Available 07/01/20 Charming Mililani Retreat - Hillsdale 3 #108 - Rental Terms Rent: $2,050 Security Deposit: $2,050 Application Fee: $25 Available: July 1, 2020 We are not accepting section 8 at this time Hillsdale 3.
