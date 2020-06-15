All apartments in Wailuku
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:13 PM

305 Ekoa Place

305 Ekoa Place · (808) 276-4434
Location

305 Ekoa Place, Wailuku, HI 96793
Wailuku Ahupua`a

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 305 Ekoa Place · Avail. now

$2,969

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Wailuku Heights Area - A charming remodeled 3 bedroom house with 2 bathrooms, with an office/den located just off the dining room area. The wrap around Lani offers fantastic ocean views.The large 2 car garage has washer/dryer connections. Wailuku offers cool weather and makes it perfect for warming up next to the brick fireplace located in the living room. New hard surface floors throughout. The master bedroom is spacious with ocean views. This house sit's at the end of the street, no drive though traffic, very private! The central location of the neighborhood makes it easy to access all areas of central Maui. Please call Brian James (R) with Quam Properties Hawaii to arrange a viewing 808-276-4434

$2850.00 + tax, tenant pays all utility's. No pets/No smoking/No drugs

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4521607)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

