305 Ekoa Place

Wailuku Heights Area - A charming remodeled 3 bedroom house with 2 bathrooms, with an office/den located just off the dining room area. The wrap around Lani offers fantastic ocean views.The large 2 car garage has washer/dryer connections. Wailuku offers cool weather and makes it perfect for warming up next to the brick fireplace located in the living room. New hard surface floors throughout. The master bedroom is spacious with ocean views. This house sit's at the end of the street, no drive though traffic, very private! The central location of the neighborhood makes it easy to access all areas of central Maui. Please call Brian James (R) with Quam Properties Hawaii to arrange a viewing 808-276-4434



$2850.00 + tax, tenant pays all utility's. No pets/No smoking/No drugs



