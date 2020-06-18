All apartments in Wailuku
267 Nakoa Drive

Location

267 Nakoa Drive, Wailuku, HI 96793
Wailuku Ahupua`a

Amenities

w/d hookup
garage
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3/2.5 Beautiful home in Wailuku -
https://www.prophawaii.com (application available)

Showing is scheduled upon request.

3BR / 2.5Ba 1558.ft2

Garage
Available now.
Ground floor, No stairs

Welcome home! This beautiful home is located in the desirable and sought after Sandhills area in Wailuku. Quiet neighborhood. Excellent location. Very clean. Two car garage, large lot and yard with some very nice ocean views.

Washer and dryer hook ups are installed.

??APPLICATION PROCESS: CAREFULLY READ BELOW BEFORE INQUIRING OR CALLING.

??Rental Application Instructions?

1) We recommend and encourage you to do a "drive by" to physically acquaint yourself with the subject rental property/premises. We ask that by visually inspecting the location and surrounding neighborhood, along with viewing the exterior of the subject rental property/premises, will answer or appease your initial "likes" and/or "dislikes" of your new rental.?

2) Should you wish to move forward, please go to the website... https://www.prophawaii.com (application available on-line, $50.00 application fee per individual).

3.) Renters Ins. is a requirement

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5803418)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 267 Nakoa Drive have any available units?
267 Nakoa Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wailuku, HI.
Is 267 Nakoa Drive currently offering any rent specials?
267 Nakoa Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 267 Nakoa Drive pet-friendly?
No, 267 Nakoa Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wailuku.
Does 267 Nakoa Drive offer parking?
Yes, 267 Nakoa Drive does offer parking.
Does 267 Nakoa Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 267 Nakoa Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 267 Nakoa Drive have a pool?
No, 267 Nakoa Drive does not have a pool.
Does 267 Nakoa Drive have accessible units?
No, 267 Nakoa Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 267 Nakoa Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 267 Nakoa Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 267 Nakoa Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 267 Nakoa Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
