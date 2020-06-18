267 Nakoa Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

3/2.5 Beautiful home in Wailuku -

https://www.prophawaii.com (application available)



Showing is scheduled upon request.



3BR / 2.5Ba 1558.ft2



Garage

Available now.

Ground floor, No stairs



Welcome home! This beautiful home is located in the desirable and sought after Sandhills area in Wailuku. Quiet neighborhood. Excellent location. Very clean. Two car garage, large lot and yard with some very nice ocean views.



Washer and dryer hook ups are installed.



??APPLICATION PROCESS: CAREFULLY READ BELOW BEFORE INQUIRING OR CALLING.



??Rental Application Instructions?



1) We recommend and encourage you to do a "drive by" to physically acquaint yourself with the subject rental property/premises. We ask that by visually inspecting the location and surrounding neighborhood, along with viewing the exterior of the subject rental property/premises, will answer or appease your initial "likes" and/or "dislikes" of your new rental.?



2) Should you wish to move forward, please go to the website... https://www.prophawaii.com (application available on-line, $50.00 application fee per individual).



3.) Renters Ins. is a requirement



No Pets Allowed



