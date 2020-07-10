/
16 Apartments for rent in Wailea, HI with pool
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
Kama`ole Ahupua`a
2747 S. Kihei Rd #H108
2747 S Kihei Rd, Wailea, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
733 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great 2 Bedroom 2 Bath in Kihei Shores, walk right down to the beach! - 2 bed/2 bath unfurnished unit, tile floors and carpet in bedrooms. Brand new paint throughout. Amenities include washer/dryer, dishwasher, one reserved parking stall.
1 of 38
Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
Paeahu Ahupua`a
64 Kainehe Place - 1
64 Kainehe Pl, Wailea, HI
3 Bedrooms
$5,200
1796 sqft
Rare Opportunity! Enjoy this fully furnished 3 bedrooms 2.5 bath condo in the gated community of Kai Malu. Both the living room and master bedroom have lainai's with ocean views and there is even a two-car garage. Plenty of storage too.
1 of 26
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Paeahu Ahupua`a
11 Kainehe Place Unit 17-B
11 Kainehe Pl, Wailea, HI
3 Bedrooms
$5,250
1796 sqft
Beautiful Renovated Kail Malu Condominium in Wailea - This 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bathroom condominium in Wailea is a must see. New furniture and ready to move in to enjoy the views and your own pool/spa.
1 of 22
Last updated July 13 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
Kama`ole Ahupua`a
2777 S Kihei Rd
2777 South Kihei Road, Wailea, HI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1039 sqft
This spacious ground floor condo features everything you need for a fantastic Maui vacation. The island-themed living room is perfect for the whole family to relax and watch the curved HDTV after a big beach day.
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
Paeahu Ahupua`a
3505 Hookipa Place
3505 Hookipa Place, Wailea, HI
4 Bedrooms
$8,500
2845 sqft
FULLY RENOVATED, BREATH TAKING OCEAN VIEWS FROM EVERY ROOM $8500 month + GET- 1 year lease ( water, pool maintenance, and yard service included) Available Date: July 1, 2020 More than just another home this stunning property is a magical life
1 of 55
Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
Paeahu Ahupua`a
155 Wailea Ike Place Unit 11
155 Wailea Ike Pl, Wailea, HI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
1148 sqft
SPACIOUS GRAND CHAMPIONS CONDO! Available July 15, 2020 thru January 31, 2021. - Excellent privacy afforded by this nice Large & spacious END UNIT 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom, downstairs furnished condo at the Grand Champions complex in sunny Wailea.
1 of 41
Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
Paeahu Ahupua`a
3950 Kalai Waa Street # V-201
3950 Kalai Waa Street, Wailea, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
949 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
WAILEA FAIRWAY VILLAS...one of Wailea's most sought after areas. Located close to Wailea's favorite restaurants and popular golf courses. This beautiful furnished second floor unit looks over a golf course lined with ocean views.
Results within 1 mile of Wailea
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Kama`ole Ahupua`a
44 Kanani Rd. #3-306
44 Kanani Rd, Kihei, HI
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1059 sqft
Maui - 3 Bedroom at Hale Kanani across from Cove Park - Light and airy end unit in building 3 of Hale Kanani. This unfurnished 3 bedroom 2 bath unit is ready to move in. This unit also includes central air conditioning.
1 of 10
Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
Kama`ole Ahupua`a
2531 S. Kihei Rd. #C615
2531 South Kihei Road, Kihei, HI
1 Bedroom
$1,900
655 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Kihei Akahi 1 Bedroom Across from Kamaole II Beach - Enjoy ocean views from the lanai in this top floor Kihei Akahi condo C-615 is a partially furnished 1 bedroom 1 bath condo.
Results within 5 miles of Wailea
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
Ka`ono`ulu Ahupua`a
40 Halili Lane #4M
40 Halili Ln, Kihei, HI
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
961 sqft
Furnished 3 Bedroom Close to N Kihei Beach - A really nicely furnished 3 bedroom 2 bath ground floor condo in the Villas at Kenolio condo complex in N Kihei. Turnkey and ready to go. 2 Parking spaces right in front of unit.
1 of 29
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Waiohuli Ahupua`a
1503 Umeke Circle
1503 Umeke Cir, Kihei, HI
3 Bedrooms
$5,300
2380 sqft
Brand New Construction 3 Bed/2bath Home in gated Community in Kihei - A newly built, unfurnished 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath + den single family home with central AC and upgrades in the gated Hokulani Golf Villas subdivision.
1 of 44
Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
Waiohuli Ahupua`a
1002 South Kihei Road - 1, #313
1002 South Kihei Road, Kihei, HI
2 Bedrooms
$3,100
892 sqft
This Oceanfront 2-bedroom condo features unobstructed panoramic Ocean Views and is being rented fully furnished and turnkey ready for immediate occupancy. The monthly rate includes water, trash and basic cable.
1 of 1
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Ka`ono`ulu Ahupua`a
80 Halili Ln
80 Halili Ln, Kihei, HI
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
Available 07/15/20 Kihei Condo - Property Id: 307354 1 3BR / 2Ba Application fee details: Credit Check, Criminal Background Check, Processing Apartment 3 Bedroom / 2 Bathroom Condo / 2nd Floor $2,800/month + Security Deposit
Results within 10 miles of Wailea
1 of 11
Last updated July 13 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
Waikapu Ahupua`a
150 Hauoli Street
150 Hauoli Street, Maalaea, HI
1 Bedroom
$1,900
559 sqft
Amazing 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom condo in Wailuku. Amenities included: dishwasher, pool, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, washer dryer, and ocean view from lanai. Utilities included: cable and water. Is not pet friendly. Date Available: May 25th 2020.
1 of 11
Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
Waikapu Ahupua`a
145 North Kihei Road #102
145 North Kihei Road, Kihei, HI
1 Bedroom
$3,120
613 sqft
Enjoy the ocean breeze in your luxury 1 bedroom condo. Wander right out to the beach or stroll past the resort putting green. The unit is fully equipped and recently remodeled with higher end finishes.
1 of 22
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Waikapu Ahupua`a
70 Hauoli Street, 412
70 Hauoli Street, Maalaea, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
778 sqft
Ma'alaea Kai 412 - Ma'alaea Kai two bedroom two bath unit with pool on top floor with ocean views. One assigned parking No smoking and no pets This is a lovely oceanfront property. Watch the harbor, waves, wales and turtles during season.