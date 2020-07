Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool internet access furnished

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage internet access

Rare Opportunity! Enjoy this fully furnished 3 bedrooms 2.5 bath condo in the gated community of Kai Malu. Both the living room and master bedroom have lainai's with ocean views and there is even a two-car garage. Plenty of storage too. Complex offers an infinity-edge pool, jacuzzi and work out room.

Call for a private showing. Do not disturb current tenants.



6 month lease minimum.



Tenant to pay Electric, TV and Internet.



No smoking, No pets.