Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors carport fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities fireplace furnished hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking

Fully Furnished Cottage in the Village available for rent. Tucked away in a cool climate away from all the hustle and bustle. Tenant is responsible for yard maintenance and utilities. This is a studio with indoor laundry and a full bathroom.



No Pets. No Smoking



This property is managed by a licensed real estate agent and brokerage firm, you will be required to fill out a rental application prior to viewing the property. Please contact Iokua Real Estate 808-934-7050 for more details