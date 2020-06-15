53-549 Kamehameha Hwy #609

Amenities

furnished refrigerator

Live on the Beach in Hauula - Hanohano Hale Studio Available - Partly furnished studio apartment in this secured building in Hauula. Unit comes with a small kitchenette with a sink and fridge only.



Just one minute or less to the beach to enjoy a nice stroll on the white sandy beach or take a dip in the crystal clear waters. Hear the waves every night when you fall asleep.



Large bay windows allows the entire room to be bright and airy and the trade winds come through the apartment keeping it cool all the time.

Resident Manager, maintenance crew and security on site during business hours.



Rent includes all basic utilities - Water, sewer and trash.

Electric will be billed to tenant on a monthly basis.



Looking for a month to month lease only.



There is a $25.00 application fee for each adult. (non-refundable)



For a private showing, please call Property Manager, Sylvia L Lee (B), REALTOR, PB at (808) 853-3331 or email me at Sylvia@Prestige-Hawaii.com

Check out my website at www.Prestige-Hawaii.com for more available units.

Prestige Properties LLC



(RLNE2978999)