Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:11 PM

53-549 Kamehameha Hwy #609

53-549 Hawaii Highway 83 · (808) 853-3331
Location

53-549 Hawaii Highway 83, Punaluu, HI 96717
Koolauloa

Price and availability

Studio

Unit 53-549 Kamehameha Hwy #609 · Avail. now

$1,200

Studio · 1 Bath · 358 sqft

Amenities

furnished
refrigerator
furnished
refrigerator
Live on the Beach in Hauula - Hanohano Hale Studio Available - Partly furnished studio apartment in this secured building in Hauula. Unit comes with a small kitchenette with a sink and fridge only.

Just one minute or less to the beach to enjoy a nice stroll on the white sandy beach or take a dip in the crystal clear waters. Hear the waves every night when you fall asleep.

Large bay windows allows the entire room to be bright and airy and the trade winds come through the apartment keeping it cool all the time.
Resident Manager, maintenance crew and security on site during business hours.

Rent includes all basic utilities - Water, sewer and trash.
Electric will be billed to tenant on a monthly basis.

Looking for a month to month lease only.

There is a $25.00 application fee for each adult. (non-refundable)

For a private showing, please call Property Manager, Sylvia L Lee (B), REALTOR, PB at (808) 853-3331 or email me at Sylvia@Prestige-Hawaii.com
Check out my website at www.Prestige-Hawaii.com for more available units.
Prestige Properties LLC

(RLNE2978999)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

