35 Nihi Place

Cozy plantation style home - well maintained, old-style plantation home in Paia. 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths. $2500 per month. There is also a handy, spacious storage/workshop area for tenant use. No smoking and no pets. Home is still currently occupied, so please allow 48 hour notice for showings.
Available 7/5/20
Rent: $2500
App fee $30
Security Deposit: $2500
No HUD
No Pets
PLEASE DO NOT WALK ON THE PROPERTY WITHOUT AN APPOINTMENT
RENTAL PROCESS
1. Visit the neighborhood
Drive by and check out the neighborhood of the rental(s) you’re interested
in.
2. Fill out a PRE RENTAL APPLICATION
download it from our website under the vacancies tab
3. Schedule a showing
If you are pre approved, we will schedule a showing of the property.
