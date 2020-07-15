All apartments in Paia
Find more places like 35 Nihi Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Paia, HI
/
35 Nihi Place
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:07 PM

35 Nihi Place

35 Nihi Place · (808) 986-8118
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

35 Nihi Place, Paia, HI 96779
Hamakuapoko Ahupua`a

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 35 Nihi Place · Avail. now

$2,500

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1192 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Cozy plantation style home - well maintained, old-style plantation home in Paia. 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths. $2500 per month. There is also a handy, spacious storage/workshop area for tenant use. No smoking and no pets. Home is still currently occupied, so please allow 48 hour notice for showings.

Available 7/5/20
Rent: $2500
App fee $30
Security Deposit: $2500
No HUD
No Pets

PLEASE DO NOT WALK ON THE PROPERTY WITHOUT AN APPOINTMENT

RENTAL PROCESS

1. Visit the neighborhood
Drive by and check out the neighborhood of the rental(s) you’re interested
in.
2. Fill out a PRE RENTAL APPLICATION
download it from our website under the vacancies tab
3. Schedule a showing
If you are pre approved, we will schedule a showing of the property.

(RLNE5870308)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 35 Nihi Place have any available units?
35 Nihi Place has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 35 Nihi Place currently offering any rent specials?
35 Nihi Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 35 Nihi Place pet-friendly?
No, 35 Nihi Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Paia.
Does 35 Nihi Place offer parking?
No, 35 Nihi Place does not offer parking.
Does 35 Nihi Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 35 Nihi Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 35 Nihi Place have a pool?
No, 35 Nihi Place does not have a pool.
Does 35 Nihi Place have accessible units?
No, 35 Nihi Place does not have accessible units.
Does 35 Nihi Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 35 Nihi Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 35 Nihi Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 35 Nihi Place does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 35 Nihi Place?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Lahaina, HIKahului, HIKihei, HI
Wailuku, HIMakawao, HI
Napili-Honokowai, HIWailea, HI
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity