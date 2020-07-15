35 Nihi Place

Amenities

Cozy plantation style home - well maintained, old-style plantation home in Paia. 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths. $2500 per month. There is also a handy, spacious storage/workshop area for tenant use. No smoking and no pets. Home is still currently occupied, so please allow 48 hour notice for showings.



Available 7/5/20

Rent: $2500

App fee $30

Security Deposit: $2500

No HUD

No Pets



PLEASE DO NOT WALK ON THE PROPERTY WITHOUT AN APPOINTMENT



RENTAL PROCESS



1. Visit the neighborhood

Drive by and check out the neighborhood of the rental(s) you’re interested

in.

2. Fill out a PRE RENTAL APPLICATION

download it from our website under the vacancies tab

3. Schedule a showing

If you are pre approved, we will schedule a showing of the property.



