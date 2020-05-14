All apartments in Ocean Pointe
Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:46 AM

91-1221 Kaiopua St.

91-1221 Kaiopua Street · (808) 445-9223
Location

91-1221 Kaiopua Street, Ocean Pointe, HI 96706
Ewa

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 91-1221 Kaiopua St. · Avail. now

$2,700

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1364 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
3br/2.5ba Townhouse in Ewa Beach (Pets Negotiable) (HIPPM) (Ocean Pointe Ewa Beach) - Available for immediate occupancy!
Please text Arlene Ichimura [RA] #RS75492 at (808) 721-7990 for showings!

AS A SAFETY PRECAUTION, WE ARE REQUIRING EVERYONE TO WEAR MASKS AND GLOVES WHEN VIEWING THE PROPERTY.

VIRTUAL SHOWINGS ARE ALSO AVAILABLE VIA VIDEO CALL OR FACETIME.

Check out our virtual tour: https://youtu.be/VerotjOUA84

MOVE-IN READY, AVAILABLE NOW!
Text Arlene Ichimura [RA] #RS-75492 at show contact info

Check out our video tour: https://youtu.be/EHCd5vxUI6s

3br/2.5ba single family home in Ocean Pointe. This 2 story home has a 2 car detached garage with and enclosed maintenance yard and ideal for entertaining or a relaxing after a long days work.

Conveniently located within few mintues drive to shopping, restaurants, movies and schools. Driving distance to Schofield/Wheeler, approx 25 minutes and approx 30 minutes to Pearl Harbor/Hickam.

KEY FEATURES:

Property Type: single family
Interior Area: 1,364sf
Land Area: 3,519sf
Bedrooms: 3br
Bathrooms: 2.5ba
Parking: 2 car detached garage

PROPERTY FEATURES:

Central a/c system
Stainless steel refrigerator
Stainless steel stove/oven
Stainless steel microwave
Stainless steel dishwasher
Full-Sized Washer & Dryer in laundry room

UTILITIES INCLUDED:

Water/sewer

LEASE TERMS:

Non Smoking
Pets Negotiable
Minimum Lease: 1 Year
Security Deposit & First Month's Rent Required Prior to Occupancy
Credit & Background Check Required
Rental Application Fee: $50

Arlene Ichimura [RA] #RS-75492 (808) 721-7990
HI Pacific Property Management
PO Box 759
Aiea HI 96701
RB# 21817

(RLNE5769895)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

