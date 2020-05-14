91-1221 Kaiopua St.

Amenities
3br/2.5ba Townhouse in Ewa Beach (Pets Negotiable) (HIPPM) (Ocean Pointe Ewa Beach) - Available for immediate occupancy!
Please text Arlene Ichimura [RA] #RS75492 at (808) 721-7990 for showings!
AS A SAFETY PRECAUTION, WE ARE REQUIRING EVERYONE TO WEAR MASKS AND GLOVES WHEN VIEWING THE PROPERTY.
VIRTUAL SHOWINGS ARE ALSO AVAILABLE VIA VIDEO CALL OR FACETIME.
Check out our virtual tour: https://youtu.be/VerotjOUA84
MOVE-IN READY, AVAILABLE NOW!
Check out our video tour: https://youtu.be/EHCd5vxUI6s
3br/2.5ba single family home in Ocean Pointe. This 2 story home has a 2 car detached garage with and enclosed maintenance yard and ideal for entertaining or a relaxing after a long days work.
Conveniently located within few mintues drive to shopping, restaurants, movies and schools. Driving distance to Schofield/Wheeler, approx 25 minutes and approx 30 minutes to Pearl Harbor/Hickam.
KEY FEATURES:
Property Type: single family
Interior Area: 1,364sf
Land Area: 3,519sf
Bedrooms: 3br
Bathrooms: 2.5ba
Parking: 2 car detached garage
PROPERTY FEATURES:
Central a/c system
Stainless steel refrigerator
Stainless steel stove/oven
Stainless steel microwave
Stainless steel dishwasher
Full-Sized Washer & Dryer in laundry room
UTILITIES INCLUDED:
Water/sewer
LEASE TERMS:
Non Smoking
Pets Negotiable
Minimum Lease: 1 Year
Security Deposit & First Month's Rent Required Prior to Occupancy
Credit & Background Check Required
Rental Application Fee: $50
HI Pacific Property Management
PO Box 759
Aiea HI 96701
RB# 21817
(RLNE5769895)