91-1221 Kaiopua St.

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly garage stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

3br/2.5ba Townhouse in Ewa Beach (Pets Negotiable) (HIPPM) (Ocean Pointe Ewa Beach) - Available for immediate occupancy!

Please text Arlene Ichimura [RA] #RS75492 at (808) 721-7990 for showings!



AS A SAFETY PRECAUTION, WE ARE REQUIRING EVERYONE TO WEAR MASKS AND GLOVES WHEN VIEWING THE PROPERTY.



VIRTUAL SHOWINGS ARE ALSO AVAILABLE VIA VIDEO CALL OR FACETIME.



Check out our virtual tour: https://youtu.be/VerotjOUA84



MOVE-IN READY, AVAILABLE NOW!

Text Arlene Ichimura [RA] #RS-75492 at show contact info



Check out our video tour: https://youtu.be/EHCd5vxUI6s



3br/2.5ba single family home in Ocean Pointe. This 2 story home has a 2 car detached garage with and enclosed maintenance yard and ideal for entertaining or a relaxing after a long days work.



Conveniently located within few mintues drive to shopping, restaurants, movies and schools. Driving distance to Schofield/Wheeler, approx 25 minutes and approx 30 minutes to Pearl Harbor/Hickam.



KEY FEATURES:



Property Type: single family

Interior Area: 1,364sf

Land Area: 3,519sf

Bedrooms: 3br

Bathrooms: 2.5ba

Parking: 2 car detached garage



PROPERTY FEATURES:



Central a/c system

Stainless steel refrigerator

Stainless steel stove/oven

Stainless steel microwave

Stainless steel dishwasher

Full-Sized Washer & Dryer in laundry room



UTILITIES INCLUDED:



Water/sewer



LEASE TERMS:



Non Smoking

Pets Negotiable

Minimum Lease: 1 Year

Security Deposit & First Month's Rent Required Prior to Occupancy

Credit & Background Check Required

Rental Application Fee: $50



Arlene Ichimura [RA] #RS-75492 (808) 721-7990

HI Pacific Property Management

PO Box 759

Aiea HI 96701

RB# 21817



(RLNE5769895)