Hillsdale 3. AVAILABLE JULY 1, 2020. Located in Mililani Mauka in central Oahu, this unit has three-bedroom, two-bathroom, and two assigned parking stalls. Also available with the unit: storage space (inside the unit), refrigerator, oven, and an in-unit stacked washer and dryer. Conveniently located close to Gateway Mililani Mauka that houses Longs Drugs Store, a drive-thru Starbucks, Hele Gas Station, Wings Stop, Subway, Domino's Pizza, Supercuts and more!