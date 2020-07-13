/
apartments with pool
13 Apartments for rent in Makaha Valley, HI with pool
Last updated July 13 at 08:41am
1 Unit Available
Waianae
84-707 kiana place
84-707 Kiana Place, Makaha Valley, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
815 sqft
Lovely fully equipped condo with easy access to Honolulu as well as Waikiki. High end appliances in the kitchen with in unit washer dryer. Fully furnished to feel like a warm home away from home! Pool, sauna and workout rooms in the condo building.
Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
Waianae
84-757 Kiana Place, #B-9 - 1
84-757 Kiana Place, Makaha Valley, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
810 sqft
Address: Makaha Valley Plantation 84-757 Kiana Place, #B9, Waianae, HI 96792 Bedrooms: 2 Bedrooms Bathrooms: 1 Bath Parking: 1 assigned parking Square Feet: About 865 sq.ft. Rent: $1,725.00 per month Security Deposit: $1.725.00 Lease: 12 month term.
Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
Waianae
84-1029 Moaelehua Street
84-1029 Moaelehua Street, Makaha Valley, HI
3 Bedrooms
$8,500
3581 sqft
84-1029 Moaelehua Street Available 08/03/20 Stunning Estate, Ocean Views, on Golf Course, tropical fruits on one acre 3/3.
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
Waianae
84-718 Ala Mahiku Street
84-718 Ala Mahiku Street, Makaha Valley, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
815 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW! MAKAHA VALLEY PLANTATION! 2nd FLOOR Walk-up, END UNIT, NEWLY PAINTED, 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath unit with 1 Assigned Parking in Makaha Valley with NEW KITCHEN SINK & COUNTERTOPS! Unit includes range/oven, refrigerator, disposal, ceiling fans,
Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
Waianae
84-757 Kiana Place 28B - 1
84-757 Kiana Pl, Makaha Valley, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
814 sqft
This unit has recently been upgraded and ready for move in. Secured entry to property unit comes with one open parking stall. Washer/dryer is community use. Pool on property for your enjoyment.
Results within 1 mile of Makaha Valley
Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
Waianae
85-175 Farrington Hwy., #B312
85-175 Farrington Hwy, Makaha, HI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,100
406 sqft
Makaha Surfside One Bedroom - One bedroom, one bath partly furnished condo.
Results within 5 miles of Makaha Valley
Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
Waianae
87-1664 Mokila Street
87-1664 Mokila Street, Maili, HI
4 Bedrooms
$3,100
1576 sqft
Located in beautiful sea country this home has 4 bedrooms 2.5 baths and a big beautiful grassed yard with 1576 square feet of living space with.
Results within 10 miles of Makaha Valley
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 12:31pm
3 Units Available
Wahiawa
Palms of Kilani
1060 Kilani Ave, Wahiawa, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,099
715 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,265
792 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently renovated apartments with air conditioning and stainless steel appliances. Community contains laundry center. Within walking distance of Wahiawa District Park. Plenty of nearby shopping and dining options.
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Makakilo - Kapolei - Honokai Hale
92-1136-5 Olani Street
92-1136 Olani St, Ko Olina, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,950
1207 sqft
Ko Olina Coconut Plantation 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath, Plus Den/Office (or 3rd Bedroom) - Welcome To Your New Home! 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath Unfurnished Condo plus Den/Office that can be used as a 3rd bedroom, located in the gated community of Coconut Plantation
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Makakilo - Kapolei - Honokai Hale
92-1045 Koio Dr F
92-1045 Koi'o Drive, Ko Olina, HI
2 Bedrooms
$3,650
1179 sqft
Gated Ko Olina Kai community 2-bedroom 2-bath that sleeps 4.
Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
North Shore
68.121 Au Street #203
68-121 Au St, Mokuleia, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
860 sqft
BEACH FRONT Furnished 2/2/1-pkg in Waialua, O'ahu's North Shore - BEACHFRONT completely renovated 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo with tandem assigned 2 open parking stall.
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
North Shore
67-291 Kahaone Loop
67-291 Kahaone Loop, Waialua, HI
5 Bedrooms
$36,000
4980 sqft
Kala'iku - This stunning property is now accepting longer-term stays of between 1-6 months. Please inquire for details. Meaning “the great calm, quiet, peace, or serenity,” Kala`iku offers your large group a dream setting for an escape to paradise.
Last updated April 12 at 10:26am
1 Unit Available
Makakilo - Kapolei - Honokai Hale
92-1077 Koio Dr E
92-1077 Koi'o Drive, Ko Olina, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1427 sqft
Gated Ko'Olina Town home! 3Bed 2 bath 1400 sq/ft - Resort living in world renowned Ko'Olina. This 3 Bed 2 Bath Villa is ready to move in. Beautifully open floor plan, with plenty of space for dining and entertaining.
