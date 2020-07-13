/
apartments with pool
28 Apartments for rent in Maili, HI with pool
Waianae
87-1664 Mokila Street
87-1664 Mokila Street, Maili, HI
4 Bedrooms
$3,100
1576 sqft
Located in beautiful sea country this home has 4 bedrooms 2.5 baths and a big beautiful grassed yard with 1576 square feet of living space with.
Makakilo - Kapolei - Honokai Hale
92-1136-5 Olani Street
92-1136 Olani St, Ko Olina, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,950
1207 sqft
Ko Olina Coconut Plantation 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath, Plus Den/Office (or 3rd Bedroom) - Welcome To Your New Home! 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath Unfurnished Condo plus Den/Office that can be used as a 3rd bedroom, located in the gated community of Coconut Plantation
Makakilo - Kapolei - Honokai Hale
92-1045 Koio Dr F
92-1045 Koi'o Drive, Ko Olina, HI
2 Bedrooms
$3,650
1179 sqft
Gated Ko Olina Kai community 2-bedroom 2-bath that sleeps 4.
Waianae
85-175 Farrington Hwy., #B312
85-175 Farrington Hwy, Makaha, HI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,100
406 sqft
Makaha Surfside One Bedroom - One bedroom, one bath partly furnished condo.
Waianae
84-707 kiana place
84-707 Kiana Place, Makaha Valley, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
815 sqft
Lovely fully equipped condo with easy access to Honolulu as well as Waikiki. High end appliances in the kitchen with in unit washer dryer. Fully furnished to feel like a warm home away from home! Pool, sauna and workout rooms in the condo building.
Waianae
84-757 Kiana Place, #B-9 - 1
84-757 Kiana Place, Makaha Valley, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
810 sqft
Address: Makaha Valley Plantation 84-757 Kiana Place, #B9, Waianae, HI 96792 Bedrooms: 2 Bedrooms Bathrooms: 1 Bath Parking: 1 assigned parking Square Feet: About 865 sq.ft. Rent: $1,725.00 per month Security Deposit: $1.725.00 Lease: 12 month term.
Waianae
84-1029 Moaelehua Street
84-1029 Moaelehua Street, Makaha Valley, HI
3 Bedrooms
$8,500
3581 sqft
84-1029 Moaelehua Street Available 08/03/20 Stunning Estate, Ocean Views, on Golf Course, tropical fruits on one acre 3/3.
Waianae
84-718 Ala Mahiku Street
84-718 Ala Mahiku Street, Makaha Valley, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
815 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW! MAKAHA VALLEY PLANTATION! 2nd FLOOR Walk-up, END UNIT, NEWLY PAINTED, 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath unit with 1 Assigned Parking in Makaha Valley with NEW KITCHEN SINK & COUNTERTOPS! Unit includes range/oven, refrigerator, disposal, ceiling fans,
Makakilo - Kapolei - Honokai Hale
92-1077 Koio Dr E
92-1077 Koi'o Drive, Ko Olina, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1427 sqft
Gated Ko'Olina Town home! 3Bed 2 bath 1400 sq/ft - Resort living in world renowned Ko'Olina. This 3 Bed 2 Bath Villa is ready to move in. Beautifully open floor plan, with plenty of space for dining and entertaining.
Waianae
84-757 Kiana Place 28B - 1
84-757 Kiana Pl, Makaha Valley, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
814 sqft
This unit has recently been upgraded and ready for move in. Secured entry to property unit comes with one open parking stall. Washer/dryer is community use. Pool on property for your enjoyment.
Waipahu
Oasis Townhomes
94-207 Wipahu Street, Waipahu, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,567
882 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located just 12 miles from Wheeler Army Airfield. Units include laundry, patios or balconies, hardwood floors, and walk-in closets. Community features BBQ grill, clubhouse, e-payments, gym, parking and pool
Makakilo - Kapolei - Honokai Hale
Kapolei Lofts
761 Wakea Street, Kapolei, HI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,469
994 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
E komo mai (welcome) to Kapolei Lofts. Elevate your lifestyle with a new 1, 2, or 3 bedroom apartment at our pet-friendly apartment community in Kapolei.
Makakilo - Kapolei - Honokai Hale
92-1269 Panana St. Apt 28
92-1269 Panana Street, Makakilo, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
891 sqft
Spacious 2BR/1.5BA/2PKG in breezy Makakilo. (Kapolei) - CALL / TEXT YANA (RS-80340) FOR VIEWING @ (808) 633-2368 VIDEO TOUR: https://youtu.be/BYU-TOU5Dog DESCRIPTION: Beautiful 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom townhouse in lovely, breezy Makakilo.
Mililani - Waipio - Melemanu
95-061 Waikalani Drive D-501
95-061 Waikalani Dr, Waipio Acres, HI
1 Bedroom
$1,450
607 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Mililani ~ Cathedral Point 1 Bedroom Apartment. - Spacious 1 Bedroom 1 bath Partly Furnished Apartment. Unit includes Large Walk in Closet. New Carpet, New Paint, New Kitchen counter tops Remodeled Bathroom.
Ewa
91-819 Puamaeole St #14S
91-819 Puamaeole Street, Ewa Gentry, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
810 sqft
Fully renovated in Palm Court: 2-bed, 2-bath, with 2-parking now available June! - Enjoy living in the gated community of Palm Court in Ewa. Offering a 2-bedroom, 2-bath, 2-parking upstairs unit with a 190 sq ft.
Makakilo - Kapolei - Honokai Hale
92-1473 Aliinui Dr. #32D
92-1473 Ali'inui Drive, Ko Olina, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
856 sqft
92-1473 Aliinui Dr. #32D Available 08/01/20 Upgraded 2/2 Condo in Ko Olina Fairways - Well maintained Ko Olina condo located at the Fairways on Ko Olina Resort.
Mililani - Waipio - Melemanu
94-505 AHAULA ST.
94-505 Ahaula Street, Mililani Town, HI
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
1380 sqft
Come and discover Mililani - Mililani Single Family Home with Yard Service! - Located in the heart of Mililani this 4/2.5 two story newly updated home with two car garage has everything you need.
Makakilo - Kapolei - Honokai Hale
92-834 Kinohi Place #11
92-834 Kinohe Place, Makakilo, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1224 sqft
Makakilo Mala - THIS WON"T LAST!!! - Awesome!! Totally renovated and remodeled 3 bedroom, 2 bath townhouse, corner unit with ocean view from every room.
Makakilo - Kapolei - Honokai Hale
92-915 Welo St. Unit 105
92-915 Welo Street, Makakilo, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
891 sqft
2br/1ba with AMAZING OCEAN VIEWS PET FRIENDLY (HIPPM) (Kapolei, Makakilo) - Available now! Call Arlene Ichimura [RA] #RS-75492 at (808) 721-7990 Check out our video tour: https://youtu.
Makakilo - Kapolei - Honokai Hale
92-1235 Panana Street #33 - 1
92-1235 Panana Street, Makakilo, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,690
1173 sqft
Wonderful 3 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom townhome in cool Makakilo. Corner unit with large storage shed and outdoor living space for family and friends.
Makakilo - Kapolei - Honokai Hale
92-1521 Aliinui Drive #13G
92-1521 Ali'inui Drive, Ko Olina, HI
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
1261 sqft
Live in style surrounded by great design and amenities. Lounge by the pool or have dinner in the neighborhood. Fairways is a resort-style community within Ko Olina Resorts, including many outdoor activities.
Makakilo - Kapolei - Honokai Hale
801 Kakala Street
801 Kakala Street, Kapolei, HI
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1332 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Gorgeous! 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 2 parking, ready for long term rental. Full size indoor washer and dryer. This Kapolei community's amenities include a central public park, walk/bike paths, a playground, recreation area and swimming pool.
Makakilo - Kapolei - Honokai Hale
92-1545 Alii Nui Dr. 3G
92-1545 Aliinui Dr, Ko Olina, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1661 sqft
Ko Olina Fairways 3b/2.5b/2car Townhouse - Property Id: 134472 3 bdrms, 2.5 baths, two story townhouse w/ 2 covered car garage at Fairways Resort at KoOlina.
Makakilo - Kapolei - Honokai Hale
91-1027 Kamaaha Ave. Unit 604
91-1027 Kama'aha Avenue, Kapolei, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
911 sqft
3br/2ba Townhouse in Kealakai at Kapolei (HIPPM) (Kapolei) - Available Now & Move-in Ready! Please call & text Arlene Ichimura [RA] #RS75492 (808) 721-7990 for showing. Section 8 ok! See video tour: https://youtu.
