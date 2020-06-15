415 Hokiokio Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning furnished Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

- This is one of a kind executive style home, furnished 5 bedroom / 2 full bathrooms / 2 half bathrooms with 4,630 square feet under roof. Panoramic setting on a 5 acre estate. If privacy is what you desire, your home..Unobstructed ocean views, great whale shows during whale season. PV panels offer low electric cost. Open floor plan that flows onto the lani, great for entertaining. Pet friendly, air conditioning, Library with rolling ladder to access the abundance of shelving and much much more.You have to see it to appreciate. Please call Brian James R(B) or Kati Shea R(S) with Quam Properties Hawaii 808-665-1315 to arrange a viewing.



$14,500 + tax, tenant pays all utility's. Owner pays lawn care.



(RLNE5805938)