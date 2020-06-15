All apartments in Launiupoko
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:18 PM

415 Hokiokio Place

415 Hokiokio Place · (808) 276-4434
Location

415 Hokiokio Place, Launiupoko, HI 96761
Pahoa Ahupua`a

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 415 Hokiokio Place · Avail. now

$15,104

5 Bed · 4 Bath

Amenities

pet friendly
air conditioning
furnished
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
- This is one of a kind executive style home, furnished 5 bedroom / 2 full bathrooms / 2 half bathrooms with 4,630 square feet under roof. Panoramic setting on a 5 acre estate. If privacy is what you desire, your home..Unobstructed ocean views, great whale shows during whale season. PV panels offer low electric cost. Open floor plan that flows onto the lani, great for entertaining. Pet friendly, air conditioning, Library with rolling ladder to access the abundance of shelving and much much more.You have to see it to appreciate. Please call Brian James R(B) or Kati Shea R(S) with Quam Properties Hawaii 808-665-1315 to arrange a viewing.

$14,500 + tax, tenant pays all utility's. Owner pays lawn care.

(RLNE5805938)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

