Amenities

parking recently renovated gym pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking pool

Opukea (2) Bedroom (2) Bath with (2) parking spaces - This upgraded unit has large kitchen and large living quarters with bedrooms front and back of unit.

The property has a nice pool and gym, close to Lahaina, Central AC.



$2795.00 + tax, tenant pays electric and cable.



No pets

No smoking



Call Kati Shea (R)S 808-868-8658 or Brian James (R)S 808-276-4434 at Quam Properties Hawaii, Inc.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3925924)