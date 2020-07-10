Apartment List
/
HI
/
kula
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 10 2020 at 5:13 PM

34 Apartments for rent in Kula, HI with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Kula apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage... Read Guide >

1 of 29

Last updated July 13 at 12:57am
1 Unit Available
`Oma`opio Ahupua`a
77 Ka Drive - 1
77 Ka Dr, Kula, HI
1 Bedroom
$2,200
594 sqft
Private, quiet and contemporary, this beautifully furnished 1 bedroom, 1 bath cottage is located in the popular neighborhood of Kula Kai.

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 12:57am
1 Unit Available
`Oma`opio Ahupua`a
11 Ka Drive
11 Ka Drive, Kula, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
2165 sqft
Lovely Kula home with peaceful yard area. 3 bedrooms, 2 baths with 2 fireplaces, covered patio, washer and dryer. 2 car enclosed garage. Partially furnished. Trash service included. There is another tenant who lives in a separate upstairs unit.
Results within 5 miles of Kula

1 of 29

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Waiohuli Ahupua`a
1503 Umeke Circle
1503 Umeke Cir, Kihei, HI
3 Bedrooms
$5,300
2380 sqft
Brand New Construction 3 Bed/2bath Home in gated Community in Kihei - A newly built, unfurnished 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath + den single family home with central AC and upgrades in the gated Hokulani Golf Villas subdivision.

1 of 17

Last updated April 4 at 11:15am
1 Unit Available
Makawao Ahupua`a
3555 Baldwin Ave B
3555 Baldwin Ave, Makawao, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1000 sqft
Unit B Available 04/15/20 Charming, Furnished Home in Makawao - Property Id: 137670 Completely furnished, everything is in this home, just pack your bags and move in! Only 1-block from Makawao town, tucked away and private, this 2-bedroom.

1 of 10

Last updated September 28 at 11:06am
1 Unit Available
Pülehu Nui Ahupua`a
312 Lakau Pl
312 Lakau Place, Kihei, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
650 sqft
2 Bedroom 1 Bath - Property Id: 98086 2 Bedroom 1 Bath with Oceanview. Stainless Steel Appliances in the kitchen, large Walk Inn shower, fan in every room, storage room and covered lanai. One parking spot on site (street parking possible).
Results within 10 miles of Kula

1 of 5

Last updated July 13 at 12:40am
1 Unit Available
Kama`ole Ahupua`a
215 Mahie Place
215 Mahie Place, Wailea, HI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,600
400 sqft
Location amazing. Huge Lanai with ocean view. Walk to beach. UPSTAIRS private entrance studio of 440 sq. ft and a 280 sq ft. lanai with ocean view. Has basic furnishings, linens, and household needs. Turn Key to start your move in.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Kama`ole Ahupua`a
160 Keonekai Rd. Unit #9-203
160 Keonekai Road, Wailea, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
719 sqft
Maui - Keonekai Villages Upstairs 2 Bed 2 Bath Unit near Kamaole 3 Beach - Enjoy this freshly redone 2 Bed, 1.5 Bath unfurnished unit at Keonekai Villages in S Kihei. New stainless appliances, quartz counters freshly painted and in a quiet location.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Wailuku Ahupua`a
2180 W. Vineyard Street #304
2180 W Vineyard St, Wailuku, HI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
839 sqft
A 2 Bdrm 2 Bth top floor unit Iao Gardens - 2 bdrm/ 2 bath unit with beautiful views, pool on site, high ceilings, within minutes to Wailuku town. Available Now Rent: $1850 App fee $30.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Kama`ole Ahupua`a
2747 S. Kihei Rd #H108
2747 S Kihei Rd, Wailea, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
726 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great 2 Bedroom 2 Bath in Kihei Shores, walk right down to the beach! - 2 bed/2 bath unfurnished unit, tile floors and carpet in bedrooms. Brand new paint throughout. Amenities include washer/dryer, dishwasher, one reserved parking stall.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Wailuku Ahupua`a
41 Kokea Street #1004
41 Kokea St, Wailuku, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1724 sqft
NEW! 3 bedroom 2.5 bath completed in 2014 - Great ocean views!!, cool climate, Wailuku heights area. this well kept town home , recently built, granite countertops, tile and carpet floors, great 2 story town home.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Wailuku Ahupua`a
245 Lau Oliwa Loop Unit #49
245 Lau Oliwa Loop, Wailuku, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1457 sqft
245 Lau Oliwa Loop Unit #49 Available 07/22/20 Beautiful Kehalani Home - Come home and enjoy this cozy home with one of the larger yard spaces on the block. This 2-story Kehalani home features 3 bedrooms, 2.

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Waiakoa Ahupua`a
12 Honuhula St.
12 Honuhula Place, Kihei, HI
3 Bedrooms
$3,750
2116 sqft
12 Honuhula St. Available 08/01/20 3 Bed 3.5 Bath Single Family Home North Kihei - Beautiful single family home in North Kihei. 3 bed 3.

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
Hamakuapoko Ahupua`a
55 Kai Pl
55 Kai Place, Paia, HI
1 Bedroom
$1,950
400 sqft
1 /1 Cottage that was completely remodeled in 2015. Furnished with utilities included, 2 tandem parking spaces. The Cottage is totally private and also features beautiful interior design as well as a tranquil bamboo lined covered deck.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Kama`ole Ahupua`a
2387 S Kihei Rd
2387 S Kihei Rd, Kihei, HI
1 Bedroom
$1,650
700 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Amazing ocean view 1 bed 1 bath Kihei Ali'i Kai - Wake up in the morning and enjoy the views of Kahoolawe and Molokini from your living room. This spacious 1 bed 1 bath unit comes furnished.

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 12:57am
1 Unit Available
Wailuku Ahupua`a
457 Palani Place
457 Palani Place, Wailuku, HI
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1658 sqft
Great three bedroom, three bath, single level home in Wailuku Heights! There is another room in the master bedroom that could be used as a fourth bedroom. Unfurnished. Yard service is included. All other utilities on your own.

1 of 38

Last updated July 13 at 12:57am
1 Unit Available
Paeahu Ahupua`a
64 Kainehe Place - 1
64 Kainehe Pl, Wailea, HI
3 Bedrooms
$5,200
1796 sqft
Rare Opportunity! Enjoy this fully furnished 3 bedrooms 2.5 bath condo in the gated community of Kai Malu. Both the living room and master bedroom have lainai's with ocean views and there is even a two-car garage. Plenty of storage too.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Waiohuli Ahupua`a
6 Alania Place
6 Alania Place, Kihei, HI
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
Kihei 3 bedroom 2 bath - Property Id: 310364 This newly renovated property is 2 blocks from the ocean. Rent includes water, trash and yard service.

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Kama`ole Ahupua`a
2751 Puu Hoolai St
2751 Puu Hoolai Street, Wailea, HI
4 Bedrooms
$3,950
1848 sqft
Spacious Home In South Kihei - Great extended family or sharing with roommates home. Close proximity to some of South Maui's most beautiful beach parks. Home has a large yard to enjoy your evening BBQ and morning coffee.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Ka`ono`ulu Ahupua`a
40 Halili Lane #4M
40 Halili Ln, Kihei, HI
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
961 sqft
Furnished 3 Bedroom Close to N Kihei Beach - A really nicely furnished 3 bedroom 2 bath ground floor condo in the Villas at Kenolio condo complex in N Kihei. Turnkey and ready to go. 2 Parking spaces right in front of unit.

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
Kama`ole Ahupua`a
2777 S Kihei Rd
2777 South Kihei Road, Wailea, HI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1039 sqft
This spacious ground floor condo features everything you need for a fantastic Maui vacation. The island-themed living room is perfect for the whole family to relax and watch the curved HDTV after a big beach day.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
Waikapu Ahupua`a
150 Hauoli Street
150 Hauoli Street, Maalaea, HI
1 Bedroom
$1,900
559 sqft
Amazing 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom condo in Wailuku. Amenities included: dishwasher, pool, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, washer dryer, and ocean view from lanai. Utilities included: cable and water. Is not pet friendly. Date Available: May 25th 2020.

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 12:57am
1 Unit Available
Waikapu Ahupua`a
145 North Kihei Road #102
145 North Kihei Road, Kihei, HI
1 Bedroom
$3,120
613 sqft
Enjoy the ocean breeze in your luxury 1 bedroom condo. Wander right out to the beach or stroll past the resort putting green. The unit is fully equipped and recently remodeled with higher end finishes.

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 12:57am
1 Unit Available
Waiohuli Ahupua`a
61 Laumakani Loop
61 Laumakani Loop, Kihei, HI
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1270 sqft
Located within walking distance to Azeka Mall, Safeway, and multiple schools, this home is in the perfect location for you! This well maintained home offers air conditioning, is cable and internet ready, has a washer dryer, and a low maintenance

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 12:57am
1 Unit Available
Wailuku Ahupua`a
85 Kapi Lane #8-102
85 Kapi Ln, Wailuku, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
830 sqft
Only 1/2 month security deposit! Ground floor 2 bedroom 2 bath with a private yard in Iao Parkside ready for you to move in! Unit comes partially furnished with couch in living room, AC and king bed in the master! Washer dryer in unit.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Kula, HI

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Kula apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Lahaina, HIWailuku, HIMakawao, HI
Kahului, HIPukalani, HINapili-Honokowai, HI
Wailea, HIKihei, HI