Private, quiet and contemporary, this beautifully furnished 1 bedroom, 1 bath cottage is located in the popular neighborhood of Kula Kai. Here you can enjoy sipping your favorite beverage as you ponder the majesty of Haleakala Ranch from you own backyard. The rent includes water, electricity, landscaping and trash service.Washer and Dryer are available. Parking for 1-2 vehicles is permitted. Tenant responsible for cable and internet. No smoking. No pets.

6 Month Lease Minimum