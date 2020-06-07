All apartments in Kula
476 Waiakoa Road

476 Waiakoa Rd · (808) 276-4455
Location

476 Waiakoa Rd, Kula, HI 96790
Waiakoa Ahupua`a

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,000

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1200 sqft

Amenities

Gorgeously renovated and gated with a private driveway and Ocean Views. Come home to Kula with 3 bedrooms, 2 baths and a garage. This rental is unfurnished and features vaulted ceilings, hardwood floors, kitchen appliances, a washer and dryer, and with propane furnace heating, if needed. The homeowner lives in the main house, and this is the detached ohana. Vacant and easy to show with immediate availability. Call for more information or to schedule a showing. No pets are allowed.
Main house and ohana sit on 2.3 acres of land, with a private driveway to the ohana. There are also electric and solar hot water heating panels on the ohana.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 476 Waiakoa Road have any available units?
476 Waiakoa Road has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 476 Waiakoa Road have?
Some of 476 Waiakoa Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 476 Waiakoa Road currently offering any rent specials?
476 Waiakoa Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 476 Waiakoa Road pet-friendly?
No, 476 Waiakoa Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kula.
Does 476 Waiakoa Road offer parking?
Yes, 476 Waiakoa Road does offer parking.
Does 476 Waiakoa Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 476 Waiakoa Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 476 Waiakoa Road have a pool?
No, 476 Waiakoa Road does not have a pool.
Does 476 Waiakoa Road have accessible units?
No, 476 Waiakoa Road does not have accessible units.
Does 476 Waiakoa Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 476 Waiakoa Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 476 Waiakoa Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 476 Waiakoa Road does not have units with air conditioning.
