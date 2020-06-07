476 Waiakoa Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage internet access

Gorgeously renovated and gated with a private driveway and Ocean Views. Come home to Kula with 3 bedrooms, 2 baths and a garage. This rental is unfurnished and features vaulted ceilings, hardwood floors, kitchen appliances, a washer and dryer, and with propane furnace heating, if needed. The homeowner lives in the main house, and this is the detached ohana. Vacant and easy to show with immediate availability. Call for more information or to schedule a showing. No pets are allowed.

Main house and ohana sit on 2.3 acres of land, with a private driveway to the ohana. There are also electric and solar hot water heating panels on the ohana.