All apartments in Kihei
Find more places like 2531 S. Kihei Rd. #C615.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kihei, HI
/
2531 S. Kihei Rd. #C615
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:12 PM

2531 S. Kihei Rd. #C615

2531 South Kihei Road · (808) 281-9588
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Kihei
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

2531 South Kihei Road, Kihei, HI 96753
Kama`ole Ahupua`a

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 2531 S. Kihei Rd. #C615 · Avail. now

$1,900

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 655 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pool
tennis court
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
pool
tennis court
Kihei Akahi 1 Bedroom Across from Kamaole II Beach - Enjoy ocean views from the lanai in this top floor Kihei Akahi condo C-615 is a partially furnished 1 bedroom 1 bath condo. Located in the heart of Kihei's Gold Coast, Kihei Akahi is right across from the popular Kamaole II Beach. The complex features 2 pools, tennis courts and is close to shopping and restaurants.

6 month minimum rental period. $30 application fee per financially qualified applicant. Credit, Rental and Criminal histories will be checked.
Listing being offered by Hawaii Life. Agent, Dan MacDonnell 808-281-9588

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3810271)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2531 S. Kihei Rd. #C615 have any available units?
2531 S. Kihei Rd. #C615 has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 2531 S. Kihei Rd. #C615 currently offering any rent specials?
2531 S. Kihei Rd. #C615 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2531 S. Kihei Rd. #C615 pet-friendly?
No, 2531 S. Kihei Rd. #C615 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kihei.
Does 2531 S. Kihei Rd. #C615 offer parking?
No, 2531 S. Kihei Rd. #C615 does not offer parking.
Does 2531 S. Kihei Rd. #C615 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2531 S. Kihei Rd. #C615 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2531 S. Kihei Rd. #C615 have a pool?
Yes, 2531 S. Kihei Rd. #C615 has a pool.
Does 2531 S. Kihei Rd. #C615 have accessible units?
No, 2531 S. Kihei Rd. #C615 does not have accessible units.
Does 2531 S. Kihei Rd. #C615 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2531 S. Kihei Rd. #C615 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2531 S. Kihei Rd. #C615 have units with air conditioning?
No, 2531 S. Kihei Rd. #C615 does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 2531 S. Kihei Rd. #C615?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Kihei 2 BedroomsKihei 3 Bedrooms
Kihei Apartments with ParkingKihei Apartments with Pool
Kihei Furnished Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Lahaina, HIWailuku, HIMakawao, HI
Kahului, HIPukalani, HINapili-Honokowai, HI
Wailea, HIKula, HI
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity