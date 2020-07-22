Apartment List
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:36 PM

17 Furnished Apartments for rent in Kapolei, HI

Furnished apartments in Kapolei can save you a ton of time, money and stress. Finding a furnished apartment requires some research to find the right situation for you.

1 of 1

Last updated July 23 at 04:40 AM
1 Unit Available
Makakilo - Kapolei - Honokai Hale
91-1191 Kaiau Avenue
91-1191 Kaiau Avenue, Kapolei, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1175 sqft
**XXXXXXXXXXXXXX** CALL FOR APPOINTMENT: 808-941-9411 ext 1166 Zillow shows additional information which may or may not be accurate or relevant. 1.
Results within 1 mile of Kapolei

1 of 27

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Makakilo - Kapolei - Honokai Hale
92-1977 Kulihi St
92-1977 Kulihi Street, Makakilo, HI
4 Bedrooms
$3,395
1803 sqft
Kahiwelo at Makakilo - 4 Bedroom home with diamond head and ocean views. PET Friendly! Stunning Diamond Head and Ocean View. New Beautiful Home in Desired neighborhood of Kahiwelo. Landscaped Fenced yard, perfect for family and pets.

1 of 13

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Makakilo - Kapolei - Honokai Hale
92-1119 Panana Street #305
92-1119 Panana Street, Makakilo, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1212 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious Executive Style Townhome @ Kai Nani with Beautiful Oceanviews - This 2/2.5 townhouse is has all the amenities you are looking for.
Results within 5 miles of Kapolei

1 of 7

Last updated July 23 at 04:40 AM
1 Unit Available
Ewa
91-1209 Mikohu Street
91-1209 Mikohu Street, Ewa Gentry, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
716 sqft
14 DAYS RENT FREE!! 1st Showing: Thursday, 7/23/2020 at 2:30 pm By: LORI This is the only time this property will be shown this week as it may rent; if not rented the next showing date will be posted this Friday evening.

1 of 6

Last updated July 23 at 04:40 AM
1 Unit Available
Waipahu
94-979 Kau'Olu Place
94-979 Kau'olu Place, Waipahu, HI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
555 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Address: 94-979 Kauolu Place #909 Waipahu, HI 96797 Bedrooms: 2 bedrooms Bathrooms: 1 bathroom Square Feet: 555 Rent: $1650 per month Security Deposit: $1650 Lease: 12-month term. No short-term rentals.

1 of 38

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Ewa
91-1177 Waiemi Street
91-1177 Waiemi Street, Ocean Pointe, HI
3 Bedrooms
$3,750
1225 sqft
Fully Furnished Executive Rental in Hoakalei - Month to Month - All Utils Incl.

1 of 4

Last updated July 23 at 03:12 AM
1 Unit Available
Waipahu
94-628 Lumiaina Street
94-628 Luminana Street, Waikele, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
958 sqft
Enjoy this fully furnished spacious 863 sq. ft. Corner unit on 2nd floor with a breezy balcony! Nicely furnished with living room and dining room furniture. Includes TV, 2 ACs, 2 Queen beds, bedding & towels.

1 of 1

Last updated July 23 at 04:39 AM
1 Unit Available
Makakilo - Kapolei - Honokai Hale
92-1521 Aliinui Drive #13G
92-1521 Ali'inui Drive, Ko Olina, HI
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
1261 sqft
Live in style surrounded by great design and amenities. Lounge by the pool or have dinner in the neighborhood. Fairways is a resort-style community within Ko Olina Resorts, including many outdoor activities.

1 of 22

Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
Waipahu
94-207 Paioa Place #M203
94-207 Paioa Place, Waikele, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
657 sqft
Spacious & Partially Furnished 2 Bedroom w/ Patio & 2 Parking - This beautiful partially furnished 2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom townhouse comes with 2 parking stalls and is move in ready.
Results within 10 miles of Kapolei

1 of 6

Last updated July 23 at 04:40 AM
1 Unit Available
Aliamanu - Salt Lake - Foster Village
3045 Ala Napuaa Place
3045 Ala Napuaa Place, Honolulu, HI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
850 sqft
ONE MONTH FREE!! Showing: Thursday, 7/23/2020 at 4:30 pm By: MANSON This is the only time this property will be shown this week as it may rent; if not rented the next showing date will be posted this Friday evening.

1 of 8

Last updated July 23 at 04:40 AM
1 Unit Available
Wahiawa
1600 Wilikina Drive
1600 Wilikina Dr, Wahiawa, HI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
765 sqft
**XXXXXXXXXXXXXX** 1st Showing: Thursday, 7/23/2020 at 3:00 pm By: MANSON This is the only time this property will be shown this week as it may rent; if not rented the next showing date will be posted this Friday evening.

1 of 10

Last updated July 23 at 04:40 AM
1 Unit Available
Aiea
98-450 Koauka Loop
98-450 Koauka Loop, Waimalu, HI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,745
1004 sqft
ONE MONTH FREE!! 1st Showing: Thursday, 7/23/2020 at 4:00 pm By: LORI This is the only time this property will be shown this week as it may rent; if not rented the next showing date will be posted this Friday evening.

1 of 20

Last updated July 23 at 04:40 AM
1 Unit Available
Wahiawa
82 Kaliponi Street
82 Kaliponi Street, Wahiawa, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
836 sqft
Video Showing: Video of this property available at https://youtu.be/r0j8_v7YbW4. We have other properties available for viewing on Cen Pac Properties Youtube Channel.

1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Aiea
98-1801 Kileka Place
98-1801 Kileka Place, Pearl City, HI
1 Bedroom
$1,875
700 sqft
Available 07/25/20 1 Bedroom SPACIOUS Furnished Duplex - and Pets OK - Property Id: 321524 COMMUNITY - NEWTOWN ESTATES NEWLY RENOVATED “OPEN FLOOR PLAN”, SKY LIGHTS, SUNKEN IN LIVING ROOM WHICH OVERLOOKS GARDEN AND OCEAN VIEWS.

1 of 13

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Aliamanu - Salt Lake - Foster Village
350 MANANAI PLACE #E
350 Manani Place, Halawa, HI
1 Bedroom
$2,200
707 sqft
Crosspointe Townhouse - Furnished Ground Floor Unit - For Showings: Contact Lurline 808-487-9500 x 203 or email to Lur@pro808.com.

1 of 22

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Pearl City
1060 Kamehameha HWY #2701A
1060 Kamehameha Highway, Pearl City, HI
Studio
$1,100
360 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
1060 Kamehameha HWY #2701A Available 08/01/20 CENTURY PARK PLAZA - 27th Floor - CENTURY PARK PLAZA consists of two towers.

1 of 17

Last updated June 25 at 05:37 PM
1 Unit Available
Aiea
98-99 Uao Place
98-99 Uao Place, Waimalu, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
722 sqft
14 DAYS RENT FREE!! Showing: Thursday, 6/25/2020 at 4:00 pm By: MARI This is the only time this property will be shown this week as it may rent; if not rented the next showing date will be posted this Friday evening.
City Guide for Kapolei, HI

Meaning "Beloved Kapo", Kapolei was named after Kapo, sister of Pele, the Goddess of Volcanoes according to local legend.

A master-planned city, Kapolei sits perched upon former sugarcane and pineapple fields. Flanked by the island's idyllic West Coast beaches, Kapolei is a small but bustling city full of life and right smack dab in the middle of the twenty first century. It is one of the wealthiest places in Hawaii luxury without the overwhelming touristy feeling of Waikiki. With a steadily growing population (just over 15,000 at the 2010 census), the economy is strong and new homes are going up every day. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for furnished apartments in Kapolei, HI

Furnished apartments in Kapolei can save you a ton of time, money and stress. Finding a furnished apartment requires some research to find the right situation for you. Some furnished spaces are short-term rentals designed for corporate stays. This could be ideal if you’re looking for some flexibility while you look around for a more permanent space and save up for furniture.

You can also look for furnished apartments in Kapolei as a subletter. Someone who is relocating or traveling for a short time or needs a new roommate may already have a furnished apartment ready to go.

Ask questions about the furniture before you move in. Who is responsible for repairs to the furniture? Will you have access to the furniture for the duration of your lease? It]s possible that someone who moved out of the apartment and left their roommate and furniture behind may want to collect it at a later date.

