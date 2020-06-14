/
/
/
1 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:34 PM
116 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Kaneohe, HI
1 of 20
Last updated June 14 at 06:52pm
Kaneohe
1 Unit Available
44-295 Kaneohe Bay Drive
44-295 Kaneohe Bay Drive, Kaneohe, HI
1 Bedroom
$3,000
780 sqft
Luxurious, newly built (2020), 780 sq. ft, 1 bedroom, 1 bath Kaneohe Bayside residence just 200 ft from the water.
Results within 1 mile of Kaneohe
1 of 10
Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Kailua
1 Unit Available
127 Aikahi Loop
127 Aikahi Loop, Honolulu County, HI
1 Bedroom
$2,300
650 sqft
Aikahi Park - 2nd Floor One bedroom One bath apartment with private entry. Large wrap around deck. Full kitchen with lots of cabinets/storage. No pets please. Street parking only. No laundry available. Non smoking unit.
1 of 4
Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Kailua
1 Unit Available
410 Kaha Street
410 Kaha Street, Honolulu County, HI
1 Bedroom
$2,300
775 sqft
Extra large 1 bedroom, 5 minutes to beach - This 1 bedroom unit is HUGE! Recently remodeled flooring, counters, cabinets, paint and lighting. Unit CAN come furnished and includes a Split AC. MUST see to appreciate the size and finishes.
Results within 5 miles of Kaneohe
1 of 7
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Kailua
1 Unit Available
660 MALUNIU AVE Studio
660 Maluniu Avenue, Honolulu County, HI
1 Bedroom
$1,750
Unit Studio Available 06/17/20 Furnished Studio Full Kitchen Kailua - Property Id: 289888 Available July 1, 2020. Move in Ready! Fully Furnished, Studio located in Kailua.
1 of 6
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Kailua
1 Unit Available
1370 Akamai Street Studio
1370 Akamai Street, Honolulu County, HI
1 Bedroom
$1,375
300 sqft
Unit Studio Available 06/15/20 Kailua Spacious Studio - Property Id: 103472 Studio own entrance/New Carpet Available NOW Lease 6 months or 1 year All utilities included Back door with patio and picnic
1 of 13
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Nuuanu - Punchbowl
1 Unit Available
2529-1 Pali Hwy
2529 Pali Hwy, Honolulu, HI
1 Bedroom
$1,700
400 sqft
2529-1 Pali Hwy Available 06/15/20 Nuuanu Studio Full Kitchen & Bath - Available now. Nice & cozy fully furnished studio in the heart of Nuuanu. Full kitchen & bath. Approx, 400 Sqft. 1 Parking Stall.
1 of 19
Last updated June 14 at 06:52pm
Kailua
1 Unit Available
1228 Ulunahele Street
1228 Ulunahele Street, Honolulu County, HI
1 Bedroom
$2,100
800 sqft
Nice duplex unit built about 5 years old, home features updated cabinets, granite counter tops, newer appliances and all new plumbing and electrical fixtures with awesome mountain views!! This single level home is located in convenient and desirable
1 of 9
Last updated June 14 at 06:52pm
Kahaluu
1 Unit Available
47-719 Kamehameha Highway
47-719 Kamehameha Highway, Kahaluu, HI
1 Bedroom
$1,500
360 sqft
Please text (808) 636-7110 to schedule a showing. Rarely available Ocean Front 1 bedroom attached cottage! Beautiful open outdoor area and backyard is right on the ocean! Newly renovated and easy access to H-3, Like Like, and Pali Hwy.
1 of 6
Last updated June 14 at 06:52pm
Makiki - Lower Punchbowl - Tantalu
1 Unit Available
3885 Round Top Drive
3885 Round Top Drive, Honolulu, HI
1 Bedroom
$1,900
323 sqft
This 1 bedroom 1 bathroom unit is located in beautiful Round Top Drive. New flooring and interior paint. This unit is available now. $20 non-refundable application fee per 18+yrs.
1 of 19
Last updated June 14 at 06:42pm
Kailua
1 Unit Available
430-C North Kalaheo Avenue
430 N Kalaheo Ave, Honolulu County, HI
1 Bedroom
$3,355
1200 sqft
Live by the beach in lovely Kailua. This fully furnished one bedroom one bath unit located steps away from Kailua beach awaits you. Fully fenced gorgeous shared yard with owner upstairs includes flowering trees, lush plants and more.
1 of 9
Last updated June 14 at 06:52pm
Kailua
1 Unit Available
1422 Mokolea Drive
1422 Mokulua Drive, Honolulu County, HI
1 Bedroom
$2,000
500 sqft
Please text (808) 636-7110 to schedule a showing. Cute, quaint, cozy cottage in desirable Lanikai! Don't miss this rare opportunity to live in a neighborhood where you are greeted by world-renowned beaches.
Results within 10 miles of Kaneohe
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
$
Waikiki
6 Units Available
Moana Vista Apartments
1720 Ala Moana Boulevard, Honolulu, HI
1 Bedroom
$1,250
460 sqft
Conveniently located at the edge of Waikiki! Our 3 story walk-up apartment homes are located between Ala Moana and Waikiki. Our neighborhood puts you within walking distance to all life's needs.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
Mccully - Moiliili
4 Units Available
Punahou Heights
1552 Young Street, Honolulu, HI
1 Bedroom
$1,550
522 sqft
Welcome home to beautiful Punahou Heights Apartment Homes. You can't beat the location on the corner of Young and Punahou. Spacious floor plans offer large open floor plans with wood like flooring, great kitchens.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
Mccully - Moiliili
2 Units Available
Kapiolani Village
2647 Kapiolani Blvd #3, Honolulu, HI
1 Bedroom
$1,271
480 sqft
Experience your new home at Kapiolani Village Apartments. Located in Honolulu's 96814 area, living at this community gives you a variety of nearby highlights.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
$
Waikiki
4 Units Available
Hobron Apartments
333 Hobron Lane, Honolulu, HI
1 Bedroom
$1,665
428 sqft
Our extraordinary community offers Studio, One Bedroom and Two Bedroom apartment homes. Our keyed entry, 4-story building is located just 2 blocks from beautiful beaches, world-class shopping and the exciting Waikiki night life.
1 of 18
Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Ala Moana - Kakaako
1 Unit Available
629 Piikoi St. Apt. H
629 Piikoi Street, Honolulu, HI
1 Bedroom
$1,250
300 sqft
Newly Renovated Ala Moana-Kakaako Apt.
1 of 16
Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Ala Moana - Kakaako
1 Unit Available
1313 Rycroft St. Unit F
1313 Rycroft Street, Honolulu, HI
1 Bedroom
$1,175
550 sqft
1BR/1BA Apartment Ala Moana- 1 parking available - Available immediately! CALL JUSTIN FRAGIAO (RS#82818) TO SCHEDULE SHOWINGS @ (808) 383-6570 AS A SAFETY PRECAUSTION, WE ARE REQUIRING EVERYONE TO WEAR MASKS AND GLOVES WHEN VIEWING THE PROPERTY.
1 of 1
Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Mccully - Moiliili
1 Unit Available
1729 Malanai St.
1729 Malanai Street, Honolulu, HI
1 Bedroom
$1,350
1 Bed/ 1 Bath - AVAILABLE NOW! - Tenant pays electricity Rent includes water and sewer On site washing machine (RLNE5844307)
1 of 11
Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Nuuanu - Punchbowl
1 Unit Available
2455 Pacific Heights Rd F
2455 Pacific Heights Road, Honolulu, HI
1 Bedroom
$2,500
560 sqft
Unit F Available 07/01/20 STUNNING modern house in Pacific Heights - Property Id: 270210 Enjoy the serenity of waking up in the jungle, hearing the birds chirping and the breeze rustling through the trees.
1 of 11
Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Kalihi - Palama
1 Unit Available
215 N King St 105
215 North King Street, Honolulu, HI
1 Bedroom
$1,500
524 sqft
Convenience on King Street - Property Id: 295205 215 N King St., #105 Honolulu, HI 96817 Rent $1,500.00 1 bedroom / 1 bathroom / 1 parking stall Newer building conveniently located in Downtown Honolulu.
1 of 4
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Diamond Head - Kapahulu - St. Louis
1 Unit Available
3138 Waialae Avenue
3138 Waialae Avenue, Honolulu, HI
1 Bedroom
$900
Off Campus housing - Property Id: 274776 Private clean, & quiet studio room to occupy; bathroom to share with house guests. Kitchen and laundry are on site.
1 of 9
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Ala Moana - Kakaako
1 Unit Available
909 KAPIOLANI #2906 909 KAPIOLANI BLVD #2906
909 Kapiolani Boulevard, Honolulu, HI
1 Bedroom
$2,400
603 sqft
1/1/1- 909 Kapiolani Available Mid May! - This open concept 1 bedroom 1 bath unit in the well maintained 909 Kapiolani Building is available mid May! Located just minutes from Ward Center and the up and coming Kaka'ako area!! Unit comes with one
1 of 9
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Downtown Honolulu
1 Unit Available
818 S. King St. #607
818 South King Street, Honolulu, HI
1 Bedroom
$1,800
632 sqft
1 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom, 1 Parking (King Manor) - Conveniently located next to Straub Medical Center also in close proximity to the Blaisdell Arena and just a short distance to the famous Ala Moana Shopping Center and Ward Villages where you will find
1 of 5
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Diamond Head - Kapahulu - St. Louis
1 Unit Available
711 Palani Avenue #A-1
711 Palani Ave, Honolulu, HI
1 Bedroom
$1,100
400 sqft
1 Bed 1 Bath at 711 Palani AVE - 711 Palani Avenue - Nice 1 bedroom, 1 bath apartment with full kitchen, and 1 parking stall.
Similar Pages
Kaneohe 1 BedroomsKaneohe 2 BedroomsKaneohe 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsKaneohe 3 BedroomsKaneohe Apartments with Balcony
Kaneohe Apartments with GarageKaneohe Apartments with GymKaneohe Apartments with Hardwood FloorsKaneohe Apartments with ParkingKaneohe Apartments with Pool